Indonesia's Garuda airline expects to make profit in 2018 - CEO

Garuda saved $96 million by working with lessors to restructure the financing of its planes until November 2019, CEO Ari Ashkara told reporters.

He attributed the savings to increased "cost efficiency and new partnerships" for the airline.

Ashkara also said Garuda had cancelled the "private placement of shares" from its maintenance subsidiary GMF Aeroasia to Air France KLM.

He also announced GMF Aeroasia would partner with Dunlop and China Construction Indonesia to build a tyre plant in 2019, with the first stage seeing a $300 million investment from the companies involved.

