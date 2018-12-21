Log in
GARUDA MAINTENANCE FACILITY ARASA TBK PT
Indonesia's Garuda airline expects to make profit in 2018 - CEO

12/21/2018
Garuda Indonesia airplane as seen at tarmac of the Soekarno Hatta airport in Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's national flag carrier Garuda expects to end 2018 in profit and is targeting a net profit of 1 trillion rupiah ($69.03 million) for 2019, its chief executive said on Friday.

Garuda saved $96 million by working with lessors to restructure the financing of its planes until November 2019, CEO Ari Ashkara told reporters.

He attributed the savings to increased "cost efficiency and new partnerships" for the airline.

Ashkara also said Garuda had cancelled the "private placement of shares" from its maintenance subsidiary GMF Aeroasia to Air France KLM.

He also announced GMF Aeroasia would partner with Dunlop and China Construction Indonesia to build a tyre plant in 2019, with the first stage seeing a $300 million investment from the companies involved.

(Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Fanny Potkin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM -1.47% 9.24 Real-time Quote.-31.96%
GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK PT --End-of-day quote.
GARUDA MAINTENANCE FACILITY ARASA TBK PT --End-of-day quote.
Financials (IDR)
Sales 2018 7 016 B
EBIT 2018 1 070 B
Net income 2018 738 B
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,82x
Capitalization 6 579 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 427  IDR
Spread / Average Target 82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Iwan Joeniarto President & Chief Executive Officer
Helmi Imam Satriyono President Commissioner
Tazar Marta Kurniawan Director-Line Operation
Rahmat Hanafi Director-Base Operation
Insan Nurcahyo Director-Finance
