MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Garuda Maintenance Facility ArAsa Tbk PT

GARUDA MAINTENANCE FACILITY ARASA TBK PT

(GMFI)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Lion Air 'urgently requires' more 737 MAX jets to support growth: co-founder

0
08/14/2019 | 07:54am EDT
Lion Air's Boeing 737 Max 8 airplane is parked on the tarmac of Soekarno Hatta International airport near Jakarta

BATAM, Indonesia (Reuters) - Indonesia's Lion Air "urgently requires" more Boeing Co 737 MAX jets to support its growth strategy once regulators approve the grounded model's return to service, the airline's co-founder, Rusdi Kirana, told Reuters on Wednesday.

He said the low-cost airline, which had previously threatened to cancel its order for 187 jets worth $21 billion at list prices, would need to be satisfied with the outcome of negotiations with Boeing before taking the planes.

"If they don't satisfy us, we will cancel the contract," Kirana said.

All 189 passengers and crew on board one of Lion Air's new 737 MAX jets died when the plane crashed into the Java Sea last October, the first of two deadly crashes that led to the craft being grounded worldwide.

In April, Kirana lashed out over Boeing's handling of the accidents and accused the U.S. manufacturer of looking down on the airline as one from the "third world", even though it is one of the plane maker's largest customers globally.

A final report on the Lion Air crash is expected to be released at the end of September, Indonesia's civil aviation authority said last week.

Boeing is working to finalize a software fix of issues with an anti-stall system called MCAS that activated on the two crashed jets. Regulators will then need to approve the model's return to service before airlines take more of the planes.

Garuda Indonesia is also in talks with Boeing about changes to its order for 49 737 MAX jets, its chief executive, Ari Askhara, told Reuters on Wednesday on the sidelines of an event to announce a maintenance joint venture with Lion Air.

Lion Air and Garuda maintenance arm GMF AeroAsia plan to invest 10 trillion rupiah ($702.10 million) by 2028 to build a hangar on the island of Batam near Singapore alongside existing Lion Air facilities. Construction is due to begin this year, the airlines said.

(Reporting by Cindy Silviana, writing by Jamie Freed; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Clarence Fernandez)

By Cindy Silviana
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -2.95% 122.9 Real-time Quote.50.76%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.02% 332.86 Delayed Quote.3.24%
GARUDA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK PT End-of-day quote.
GARUDA MAINTENANCE FACILITY ARASA TBK PT End-of-day quote.
Financials (IDR)
Sales 2019 503 M
EBIT 2019 56,0 M
Net income 2019 29,0 M
Debt 2019 48,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,9x
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
EV / Sales2019 11 799x
EV / Sales2020 10 728x
Capitalization 5 929 B
Chart GARUDA MAINTENANCE FACILITY ARASA TBK PT
Duration : Period :
Garuda Maintenance Facility ArAsa Tbk PT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 334,75  IDR
Last Close Price 210,00  IDR
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 59,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Iwan Joeniarto President & Chief Executive Officer
Helmi Imam Satriyono President Commissioner
Tazar Marta Kurniawan Director-Line Operation
Rahmat Hanafi Director-Base Operation
Insan Nurcahyo Director-Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GARUDA MAINTENANCE FACILITY ARASA TBK PT417
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PCL--.--%31 187
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.59.14%22 069
FRAPORT19.92%7 745
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT90.15%5 607
SATS LTD1.51%3 812
Categories
