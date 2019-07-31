Log in
Gran Tierra Announces Release Date for its 2019 Second Quarter Results, Conference Call and Webcast Details

07/31/2019 | 06:12pm EDT

CALGARY, Alberta, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (“Gran Tierra”) (NYSE American:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE:GTE), announces that the Company will release its 2019 second quarter financial and operating results on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, after market close. A conference call to discuss the 2019 second quarter results will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Time) the following day, Thursday, August 8, 2019. Details of the conference call are as follows:

Date:Thursday, August 8, 2019
Time:11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Time)
North America:+1-844-348-3792 (Toll-Free)
United Kingdom:+44 (0)80 0028 8438
International:+1-614-999-9309

Interested parties may also access the live webcast on the investor relations page of Gran Tierra’s website at www.grantierra.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on Gran Tierra’s website until August 14, 2019. In addition, an audio replay of the conference call will be available following the call until August 14, 2019.  To access the replay, dial toll-free 1-855-859-2056 (North America), or 1-404-537-3406 (outside of Canada and USA), conference ID: 9376731.

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is an independent international energy company focused on its existing portfolio of oil and natural gas exploration and production assets in Colombia and Ecuador. The Company will pursue new growth opportunities throughout these two countries, leveraging its financial strength. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTE. Additional information concerning Gran Tierra is available at www.grantierra.com. Information on the Company's website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Gran Tierra's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and UK regulatory filings are available on the National Storage Mechanism website at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Gary Guidry, Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Ellson, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Rodger Trimble, Vice President, Investor Relations

+1-403-265-3221
info@grantierra.com

