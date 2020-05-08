Gran Tierra Energy Announces Final Voting Results of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders
0
05/08/2020 | 04:01pm EDT
CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (“Gran Tierra” or the “Company”) (NYSE American:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE:GTE) today announced the voting results from its annual meeting of stockholders held on May 6, 2020.
Stockholders elected all eight individuals nominated by Gran Tierra. In addition, stockholders voted “FOR” the ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as Gran Tierra’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, and “FOR” the approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of Gran Tierra’s named executive officers. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:
Proposal 1
Election of Directors
For
Against
Abstain
Non Votes
Gary S. Guidry
183,716,287
7,029,500
46,281,779
43,081,178
Peter Dey
153,494,648
37,450,990
46,081,928
43,081,178
Evan Hazell
184,669,107
6,251,405
46,107,054
43,081,178
Robert B. Hodgins
183,445,303
7,536,545
46,045,718
43,081,178
Ronald Royal
184,619,271
6,353,841
46,054,454
43,081,178
Sondra Scott
229,633,926
6,603,446
790,194
43,081,178
David P. Smith
183,464,344
7,581,762
45,981,460
43,081,178
Brooke Wade
165,621,508
25,425,476
45,980,582
43,081,178
Proposal 2
For
Against
Abstain
Non Votes
Ratification of Appointment of the Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
269,830,981
9,554,547
723,216
0
Proposal 3
For
Against
Abstain
Non Votes
Approval of Named Executive Officer Compensation
196,295,853
38,798,286
1,933,427
43,081,178
About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. together with its subsidiaries is an independent international energy company focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Colombia and Ecuador. The Company is focused on its existing portfolio of assets in Colombia and Ecuador and will pursue new growth opportunities throughout Colombia and South America, leveraging our financial strength. The Company’s common shares trade on the NYSE American, Toronto Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTE. Additional information concerning Gran Tierra is available at www.grantierra.com. Information on the Company's website does not constitute a part of this press release. Gran Tierra's Securities and Exchange Commission filings are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at http://www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com and UK regulatory filings are available on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Contact Information
For investor and media inquiries please contact:
Gary Guidry, Chief Executive Officer
Ryan Ellson, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer