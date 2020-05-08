Log in
Gran Tierra Energy Announces Final Voting Results of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders

05/08/2020 | 04:01pm EDT

CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (“Gran Tierra” or the “Company”) (NYSE American:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE:GTE) today announced the voting results from its annual meeting of stockholders held on May 6, 2020.

Stockholders elected all eight individuals nominated by Gran Tierra.  In addition, stockholders voted “FOR” the ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as Gran Tierra’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, and “FOR” the approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of Gran Tierra’s named executive officers.  The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Proposal 1      
Election of Directors ForAgainstAbstainNon Votes 
Gary S. Guidry 183,716,2877,029,50046,281,77943,081,178 
Peter Dey 153,494,64837,450,99046,081,92843,081,178 
Evan Hazell ﻿184,669,1076,251,40546,107,05443,081,178 
Robert B. Hodgins 183,445,3037,536,54546,045,71843,081,178 
Ronald Royal 184,619,2716,353,84146,054,45443,081,178 
Sondra Scott 229,633,9266,603,446790,19443,081,178 
David P. Smith 183,464,3447,581,76245,981,46043,081,178 
Brooke Wade 165,621,50825,425,47645,980,58243,081,178 
       
Proposal 2 ForAgainstAbstainNon Votes 
Ratification of Appointment of the Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm 269,830,9819,554,547723,2160 
       
Proposal 3 ForAgainstAbstainNon Votes 
Approval of Named Executive
Officer Compensation		 196,295,85338,798,2861,933,42743,081,178 

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. together with its subsidiaries is an independent international energy company focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Colombia and Ecuador. The Company is focused on its existing portfolio of assets in Colombia and Ecuador and will pursue new growth opportunities throughout Colombia and South America, leveraging our financial strength. The Company’s common shares trade on the NYSE American, Toronto Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTE. Additional information concerning Gran Tierra is available at www.grantierra.com. Information on the Company's website does not constitute a part of this press release. Gran Tierra's Securities and Exchange Commission filings are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at http://www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com and UK regulatory filings are available on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Gary Guidry, Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Ellson, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Rodger Trimble, Vice President, Investor Relations

+1-403-265-3221

info@grantierra.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
