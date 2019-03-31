Log in
Gascoyne Resources : $24.5m Placement and Fully Underwritten Entitlement Offer

03/31/2019 | 09:17pm EDT

57 139 522 900

April 1st 2019

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Via ASX Market Announcements Platform

Not for release to U.S wire services or distributed in the United States

$24.5M PLACEMENT AND FULLY UNDERWRITTEN ENTITLEMENT OFFER

Firm commitments received for an initial Placement to raise ~$3.8 million (before costs)

4 for 5 non-renounceable fully underwritten Entitlement Offer to raise ~$20.6 million (before costs)

The Placement and Entitlement Offer proceeds provide funding to strengthen Gascoyne's balance sheet as it advances its Dalgaranga Gold Project towards commercial production with lifting production forecast in the second half of 2019

The proceeds will support the planned operational improvement programs focused on increasing material movements and mined grade, as mining progresses from satellite deposits and peripheral lodes in to the extensions of the previously mined main Gilbeys lode that provides the majority of future ore

Gascoyne Resources Limited (ASX: GCY) (Gascoyne or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments for a placement to eligible institutional and sophisticated investors of approximately 77.3 million fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (New Shares) at an issue price of $0.05 to raise up to approximately $3.8 million (before costs) (Placement).

The Company is also offering eligible shareholders the opportunity to acquire New Shares through a non- renounceable entitlements offer of four (4) Shares for every five (5) Shares held by eligible shareholders on the Record Date (Monday, 8 April 2019) at the same issue price of $0.05 per New Share to raise up to approximately $20.6 million (before costs) (Entitlement Offer). New Shares issued under the Placement will not be eligible to participate in the Entitlement Offer.

The Entitlement Offer is underwritten to the full amount of $20.6m, except in the event that the issue of shortfall securities to the European investor, Delphi Unternehmensberatung AG (the Investor), would result in the Investor acquiring greater than a 19.90% interest in the Company. In this case the Investor's general sub-underwriting commitment, together with the amount underwritten by the Underwriters, will be reduced to the extent required to ensure the Investor does not exceed a 19.90% interest in the Company. This reduction is not expected to exceed ~$0.5 million based on the investor's existing shareholding in the Company.

The issue price of $0.05 per New Share represents a discount of 50% to the last closing price and 5-day VWAP of $0.10.

Strong support for the equity raising has been received from a number of institutional and sophisticated investors, including the Investor, who is an existing Gascoyne shareholder, who has committed to $2 million of the Placement and to sub-underwrite up to $8 million of the Entitlement Offer (subject to not exceeding a 19.9% interest in Gascoyne).

P.O. Box 1449, West Perth, Western Australia 6872

Level 1, 41-47 Colin Street, West Perth, Western Australia 6005

Telephone +61 8 9481 3434, Facsimile +61 8 9481 0411

Email: admin@gascoyneresources.com.au, Web: www.gascoyneresources.com.au

The Gascoyne Directors who hold Shares in the Company will be taking up approximately $250,000 of their Entitlements under the Entitlement Offer.

Gascoyne invites eligible shareholders to participate in the fully underwritten Entitlement Offer, which in conjunction with the Placement proceeds, will be used to strengthen Gascoyne's balance sheet and meet the Company's working capital requirements as the Dalgaranga Gold Project continues its ramp up towards commercial production. The funds raised will allow the Company to continue to pursue its program of operational performance improvements at the Dalgaranga mine (as outlined in the ASX release dated 27 March 2019) targeting improving mined grade and resource reconciliation, and increased material movements. A number of initiatives are being implemented targeting mining rates, including improvements in mine planning processes and systems and additional equipment, whilst reconciliation and mined grades are being addressed through strengthening human resources, and a series of geological reviews including structural mapping studies and trials of alternative resource modelling techniques.

Hartleys Limited (Hartleys) and Argonaut Capital Limited (Argonaut) (together the Underwriters) have entered into an underwriting arrangement with the Company (Underwriting Agreement). The Entitlement Offer is fully underwritten pursuant to the terms of the Underwriting Agreement, further details of which are provided in Annexure 2 to this announcement. Hartleys and Argonaut Securities Pty Limited have been appointed as Joint Lead Managers to the Placement and Top-up Placement.

The Company's mining contractor, NRW Holdings Limited (NRW), has agreed to provide general sub- underwriting commitments in relation to the Entitlement Offer, totalling $5.3 million, demonstrating its strong support for Gascoyne and its Dalgaranga Gold Project. Subscription moneys payable by NRW will be satisfied by a corresponding reduction in the amounts owed by the Company to NRW.

Oversubscription Facility

Eligible shareholders that take up their entitlements in full may also apply for additional New Shares in excess of their pro-rata entitlement, subject to any scale back as determined by Gascoyne in conjunction with the Underwriters.

Top Up Placement

Following the conclusion of the Placement and the Entitlement Offer and having regard to the level of participation in the Entitlement Offer, Gascoyne, in consultation with the Underwriters, may determine to separately make an offer of a further placement at the same issue price of $0.05 to raise up to an additional ~$3 million (Top Up Placement). No decision has been made to proceed with the Top Up Placement at this stage.

Equity Raising Conditions

The Entitlement Offer will be subject to, amongst other conditions, a minimum subscription condition of $20 million (including any funds raised from the Placement and those amounts subscribed by shareholders, sub- underwriters and the Underwriters in respect to the Entitlement Offer).

The Placement will be conditional on the Underwriting Agreement remaining in full force and effect and the lodgement of a prospectus in respect of the equity raising by 5:00pm on Wednesday, 10 April 2019 (being the date prior to the Placement settlement date).

The Placement will not be subject to the minimum subscription condition.

Eligible Shareholders

Entitlements (Rights) may only be exercised by eligible shareholders being persons with a registered address on the Company's share register in Australia, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore,

South Africa, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Ineligible shareholders are all those shareholders with registered addresses outside these jurisdictions.

Further details in relation to the Entitlement Offer can be found in the prospectus expected to be released by the Company on 2 April 2019.

Timetable

The proposed indicative timetable for the Entitlements Offer is shown below:

Key Event

Date & Time (AWST)

Announcement of Equity Raising (Placement and Entitlement

Monday, 1 April 2019

Offer):

"Ex" date:

Friday, 5 April 2019

Record date:

Monday, 8 April 2019

Entitlement Offer opens and prospectus and acceptance

Wednesday, 10 April 2019

forms dispatched:

Settlement of Placement:

Thursday, 11 April 2019

Entitlement Offer closes:

5pm Wednesday, 1 May

2019

Announcement of outcomes under the Entitlement Offer:

Friday, 3 May 2019

Settlement of New Shares issued under Entitlement Offer

Wednesday, 8 May 2019

(including any shortfall shares):

Subject to the ASX Listing Rules, Gascoyne and the Joint Lead Managers reserve the right to change the above dates.

Copies of the prospectus and entitlement forms will be mailed to all eligible shareholders in accordance with the timetable set out above. For enquiries in regard to individual shareholdings please contact Advanced Share Registry on (08) 9389 8033.

This announcement will lift the suspension in trading of Gascoyne shares.

On behalf of the board of

Gascoyne Resources Limited

Eva O'Malley

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Investor enquiries:

Media enquiries:

Mike Ball

Michael Vaughan

Interim CEO

Fivemark Partners

Ph: +61 89481 3434

Ph: +61 422 602 720

Summary Information

The following disclaimer applies to this announcement and any information contained in it. The information in this announcement is of general background and does not purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with Gascoyne's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with ASX Limited, which are available at www.asx.com.au. You are advised to read this disclaimer carefully before reading or making any other use of this announcement or any information contained in this announcement. In accepting this announcement, you agree to be bound by the following terms and conditions including any modifications to them.

Not for release or distribution in the United States

This announcement has been prepared for publication in Australia and may not be released to U.S. wire services or distributed in the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any securities described in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Annexure 1 - Effect on capital structure

The effect of the Entitlement Offer on the capital structure of the Company, assuming the Placement completes and all Entitlements are accepted and no Options are exercised prior to the Record Date, is set out below.

Shares

Number

Shares currently on issue

515,315,362

New Shares to be issued pursuant to the Placement

77,297,304

New Shares offered pursuant to the Entitlement Offer

412,252,289

Total Shares on issue after completion of the Placement

1,004,864,955

and Entitlement Offer

If the Top-Up Placement proceeds, and the maximum number of New Shares are issued under the Top-Up Placement (being 61,837,843), then the total number of Shares following completion of the Top-Up Placement (assuming the Placement completes and all Entitlements are accepted under the Entitlement Offer and no Options are exercised prior to the Record Date) will be 1,066,702,798 Shares.

Options

Number

Options currently on issue:

12,030,000

7,850,000 unquoted Options exercisable at $0.55 on or before 16 December, 2019

4,180,000 unquoted Options exercisable at $0.40 on or before 7 October, 2021

Cancellation of unvested unquoted Options

(380,000)

Broker Options to be issued under the Broker Offer

up to 6,000,000

Total Options on issue after completion of the Offers

17,650,000

The Broker Offer is subject to Shareholder approval for the issue of the Broker Options.

No Shares or Options on issue are subject to escrow restrictions, either voluntary or ASX imposed

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Gascoyne Resources Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
