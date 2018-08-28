Gascoyne Resources : Cleansing Notice Section 708A

57 139 522 900

28 August 2018

ASX Market Announcements Office

Via ASX Market Announcement Platform

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001

Gascoyne Resources Limited ("Gascoyne" or the "Company") has issued 63,966,667 fully paid Gascoyne shares to institutional and sophisticated investors at an issue price of $0.30 per share to raise $19,190,000 (before costs)

("Placement").

Gascoyne has issued the Shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D of the Corporations Act 2001 ("Corporations Act").

This notice is given by the Company under section 708A (5) (e) of the Corporations Act. As at

the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:

(a) the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and

(b) section 674 of the Corporations Act.

The Company confirms that, as at the date of this notice, there is no information that:

(a) has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice given to the ASX in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules; and

(b) investors and their professional advisers would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of:

i. The assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; or

ii.

The rights and liabilities attaching to fully paid ordinary shares.

On behalf of the board of Gascoyne Resources Ltd

Eva O'Malley Company Secretary

P.O. Box 1449, West Perth, Western Australia 6872

Level 1, 41-47 Colin Street, West Perth, Western Australia 6005

Telephone +61 8 9481 3434, Facsimile +61 8 9481 0411

Email:admin@gascoyneresources.com.au,Web:www.gascoyneresources.com.au