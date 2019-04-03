Gascoyne Resources : Letter to Ineligible Shareholders

57 139 522 900

Not for release to U.S wire services or distributed in the United States

4 April 2019

Dear Shareholder,

On 28 March 2019, Gascoyne Resources Limited (Company) announced that it is offering eligible shareholders the opportunity to acquire new shares in the Company (New Shares) through a non-renounceable entitlements offer of four (4) New Shares for every five (5) shares held by eligible shareholders on the Record Date (Monday, 8 April 2019) at an issue price of $0.05 per New Share to raise up to approximately $20.6 million (before costs) (Entitlement Offer).

On 1 April 2019, the Company announced that it had received firm commitments for a placement to eligible institutional and sophisticated investors of approximately 77.3 million New Shares at an issue price of $0.05 to raise up to approximately $3.8 million (before costs) (Placement). New Shares issued under the Placement will not be eligible to participate in the Entitlement Offer.

Following the conclusion of the Placement and the Entitlement Offer and having regard to the level of participation in the Entitlement Offer, the Company, in consultation with the Underwriters (defined below), may determine to separately make an offer of a further placement at the same issue price of $0.05 to raise up to an additional ~$3 million (Top Up Placement). No decision has been made to proceed with the Top Up Placement at this stage.

The proceeds of the Entitlement Offer and Placement will be used by the Company to strengthen the Company's balance sheet and meet working capital requirements.

This letter is not an offer to issue New Shares to you, nor an invitation for you to apply for New Shares. This letter is to inform you about the Entitlement Offer and to explain why you will not be able to subscribe for New Shares under the Entitlement Offer. You are not required to do anything in response to this letter but there may be financial implications for you as a result of the Entitlement Offer that you should be aware of.

What is the Entitlement Offer?

The Entitlement Offer is being made by the Company in accordance with section 713 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act). The Company lodged a prospectus for the Offer (Prospectus) with ASIC and ASX on Tuesday, 2 April 2019.

The Entitlement Offer is underwritten by Hartleys Limited and Argonaut Capital Limited (the Underwriters).

The Entitlement Offer involves an offer to Eligible Shareholders of an entitlement to subscribe for four (4) New Shares for every five (5) shares held by eligible shareholders on the Record Date (Monday, 8 April 2019) at an issue price of $0.05 per New Share (Entitlement). The Prospectus sets out further details in respect of the Offer.

Who is eligible?

Eligible Shareholders are those persons who

•are the registered holder of Shares as at 5pm (Perth time) on the Record Date; and

•have a registered address in Australia, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland or the United Kingdom.

Shareholders who are not Eligible Shareholders are "Ineligible Shareholders" and are consequently unable to participate in the Entitlement Offer.

