Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Gascoyne Resources Ltd    GCY   AU000000GCY6

GASCOYNE RESOURCES LTD

(GCY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/02
0.05 AUD   -3.85%
04/02GASCOYNE RESOURCES : Letter to Optionholders
PU
04/01NRW : Gascoyne Resources Capital Raising
AQ
04/01GASCOYNE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Reinstatement to Official Quotation
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gascoyne Resources : Letter to Optionholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 11:52pm EDT

57 139 522 900

3 April 2019

Dear Optionholder,

On 28 March 2019, Gascoyne Resources Limited (Company) announced that it is offering eligible shareholders the opportunity to acquire new shares in the Company (New Shares) through a non-renounceable entitlements offer of four (4) New Shares for every five (5) Shares held by eligible shareholders on the Record Date (5pm (Perth time) on Monday, 8 April 2019) at an issue price of $0.05 per New Share to raise up to approximately $20.6 million (before costs) (Entitlement Offer). Eligible shareholders are those shareholders on the Record Date with a registered address in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Luxembourg, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

On 1 April 2019, the Company announced that it had received firm commitments for a placement to eligible institutional and sophisticated investors of approximately 77.3 million New Shares at an issue price of $0.05 to raise

up to approximately $3.8 million (before costs) (Placement).

Following the conclusion of the Placement and the Entitlement Offer and having regard to the level of participation in the Entitlement Offer, the Company, in consultation with the Underwriters (defined below) to the Entitlement Offer, may determine to separately make an offer of a further placement at the same issue price of $0.05 to raise up to an additional ~$3 million (Top Up Placement). No decision has been made to proceed with the Top Up Placement at this stage.

The proceeds of the Entitlement Offer and Placement will be used by the Company to strengthen the Company's balance sheet and meet working capital requirements.

The Entitlement Offer is underwritten by Hartleys Limited and Argonaut Capital Limited (Underwriters).

The Entitlement Offer is being made pursuant to a prospectus. A copy of the prospectus, which contains details of the Entitlement Offer, is available on the ASX website http://www.asx.com.au.

The purpose of this letter is to give you notice that if you wish to participate in the Entitlement Offer with respect to your options, you must exercise your options before the Record Date of 5pm (Perth time) on Monday, 8 April 2019.

To ensure that your new shares are allotted before the Record Date, your option exercise notice together with the correct monies must be received by the Company's share registry, Advanced Share Registry Services no later than 5 April 2019. Any notice of exercise of option received after this date cannot be assured of allotment before the Record Date.

If you do not wish to participate in the Entitlement Offer (in respect of your options) you do not need to take any action.

Before deciding whether to exercise all or any of your options, you should consider the terms of the Entitlement Offer carefully and if in any doubt, consult with your professional advisor.

If you require any further information please contact the Company Secretary on +61 8 9481 3434.

Yours faithfully,

Eva O'Malley

Company Secretary

GASCOYNE RESOURCES LIMITED

P.O. Box 1449, West Perth, Western Australia 6872

Level 1, 41-47 Colin Street, West Perth, Western Australia 6005

Telephone +61 8 9481 3434, Facsimile +61 8 9481 0411

Email: admin@gascoyneresources.com.au, Web: www.gascoyneresources.com.au

Not for release or distribution in the United States

This letter has been prepared for publication in Australia and may not be released to U.S. wire services or distributed in the United States. This letter does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any securities described in this letter have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

2

Disclaimer

Gascoyne Resources Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 03:51:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GASCOYNE RESOURCES LTD
04/02GASCOYNE RESOURCES : Letter to Optionholders
PU
04/02GASCOYNE RESOURCES : NRW commits to Gascoyne raising for Dalgaranga project
AQ
04/01NRW : Gascoyne Resources Capital Raising
AQ
04/01GASCOYNE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Reinstatement to Official Quotation
AQ
04/01GASCOYNE RESOURCES LIMITED : - $24.5m Placement and Fully Underwritten Entitleme..
AQ
03/31GASCOYNE RESOURCES : NRW – Gascoyne Resources Capital Raising
PU
03/31GASCOYNE RESOURCES : Reinstatement to Official Quotation
PU
03/31GASCOYNE RESOURCES : $24.5m Placement and Fully Underwritten Entitlement Offer
PU
03/28GASCOYNE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Operational and Corporate Update
AQ
03/20GASCOYNE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Trading Suspension
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 119 M
EBIT 2019 -23,0 M
Net income 2019 -26,0 M
Debt 2019 49,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 0,90
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
Capitalization 26,8 M
Chart GASCOYNE RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Gascoyne Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,25  AUD
Spread / Average Target 381%
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Ball Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Sally-Anne Layman Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Kerr Director & Executive Director-Operations
Rodney Michael Joyce Non-Executive Director
Mark Le Messurier Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GASCOYNE RESOURCES LTD-61.48%37
BARRICK GOLD CORP-2.93%24 053
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION3.41%19 054
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED15.60%13 870
POLYUS PAO--.--%11 058
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD3.61%10 236
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About