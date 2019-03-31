Gascoyne Resources : NRW – Gascoyne Resources Capital Raising

ASX Announcement

1 April 2019

NRW Holdings Limited

181 Great Eastern Highway

Belmont, 6104, Western Australia

Australian Securities Exchange

Perth

NRW's participation in Gascoyne Resources Capital Raising

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) ("NRW") acknowledges the announcement by Gascoyne Resources Limited (ASX: 'GCY'), regarding an equity raising of up to ~$24.4 million (before costs), comprising a ~$3.8 million placement and an underwritten ~$20.6 million entitlements issue.

NRW has agreed to sub-underwrite up to $5.3 million of the entitlements issue, with NRW's participation to be applied to the trade receivable owing to NRW and to return the balance to contractual terms.

On 24 December 2018, NRW agreed to support Gascoyne through the provision of a $12 million loan facility which was to be repaid through instalments during the second half of calendar year 2019. In line with the Senior Lenders, NRW has agreed and been compensated to extend commencement of repayments by six months.

NRW continues to work closely with Gascoyne Resources on the Dalgaranga project to support operational priorities.