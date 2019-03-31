Log in
Gascoyne Resources : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

03/31/2019 | 09:17pm EDT

Market Announcement

1 April 2019

Gascoyne Resources Limited (ASX: GCY) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Gascoyne Resources Limited ('GCY') will be lifted from the commencement of trading on Monday, 1 April 2019, following the release by GCY of an announcement regarding a capital raising.

Issued by

Dale Allen

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

1 April 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

Gascoyne Resources Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 01:16:19 UTC
