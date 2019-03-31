Gascoyne Resources : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Market Announcement
1 April 2019
Gascoyne Resources Limited (ASX: GCY) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation
Description
The suspension of trading in the securities of Gascoyne Resources Limited ('GCY') will be lifted from the commencement of trading on Monday, 1 April 2019, following the release by GCY of an announcement regarding a capital raising.
