Gascoyne Resources : Response to Media Article

January 14th 2019

Australian Securities Exchange Limited Via ASX Market Announcements Platform

Response to Media Article

Gascoyne Resources Limited (ASX: GCY) ("Gascoyne" or the "Company") refers to the article published in The Australian today regarding the appointment of Macquarie Capital (Australia) Limited ("Macquarie") as "financial advisor".

Gascoyne confirms it engaged Macquarie to provide advice to the Company on a number of corporate and financial matters following the material fall in the Company's share price experienced in the December quarter 2018.

The advice from Macquarie forms part of the Board's ongoing efforts to maximise returns to Gascoyne shareholders. Improving the operating performance at the Dalgaranga Gold Project remains the key focus of the Company. As outlined in Gascoyne's ASX release dated 24 December 2018, there are a number of initiatives being implemented at Dalgaranga which are expected to see the project outputs improve materially throughout 2019.

Gascoyne confirms that it is in compliance with ASX Listing Rule 3.1 and will ensure shareholders are informed of any material developments, should they occur.

