Gascoyne Resources : Suspension from Official Quotation

Market Announcement
18 March 2019
Suspension from Official Quotation
Description
The securities of the following entities will be suspended from Official Quotation in accordance with Listing Rule 17.5 from the commencement of trading today, 18 March 2019, following failure to lodge the relevant periodic report by the due date.
Company Name
Issuer Code
GASCOYNE RESOURCES LIMITED
GCY
RMG LIMITED
RMG
SABRE RESOURCES LIMITED
SBR
Issued by
Adrian Smythe
Manager, Listings Compliance
18 March 2019
ASX Limited
Disclaimer
