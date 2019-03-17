Log in
GASCOYNE RESOURCES LTD

(GCY)
Gascoyne Resources : Suspension from Official Quotation

03/17/2019 | 10:44pm EDT

Market Announcement

18 March 2019

Suspension from Official Quotation

Description

The securities of the following entities will be suspended from Official Quotation in accordance with Listing Rule 17.5 from the commencement of trading today, 18 March 2019, following failure to lodge the relevant periodic report by the due date.

Company Name

Issuer Code

GASCOYNE RESOURCES LIMITED

GCY

RMG LIMITED

RMG

SABRE RESOURCES LIMITED

SBR

Issued by

Adrian Smythe

Manager, Listings Compliance

18 March 2019

ASX Limited

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

Gascoyne Resources Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 02:43:07 UTC
