Gascoyne Resources : Suspension from Official Quotation

18 March 2019

The securities of the following entities will be suspended from Official Quotation in accordance with Listing Rule 17.5 from the commencement of trading today, 18 March 2019, following failure to lodge the relevant periodic report by the due date.

Company Name Issuer Code GASCOYNE RESOURCES LIMITED GCY RMG LIMITED RMG SABRE RESOURCES LIMITED SBR Issued by Adrian Smythe Manager, Listings Compliance 18 March 2019 ASX Limited

