GasLog Ltd. Declares Dividend on Series A Preference Shares

Piraeus, Greece, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of GasLog Ltd. (“GasLog” or “Company”) (NYSE: GLOG), approved and declared a dividend of $0.546875 per share on its 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares, payable on April 1, 2020 for all shareholders of record as of March 31, 2020.



