Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  GasLog Ltd.    GLOG   BMG375851091

GASLOG LTD.

(GLOG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP Postpone Investor Day Due to Coronavirus Concerns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 07:01am EDT

Piraeus, Greece, March 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Ltd. ("GasLog") (NYSE: GLOG) and GasLog Partners LP (“GasLog Partners”) (NYSE: GLOP) previously announced plans to host an Investor Day on May 7th in New York City. However, due to concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and our focus on the health and safety of attendees, GasLog and GasLog Partners believe it prudent to postpone the Investor Day. A new date will be announced in due course. 

Contacts:

Philip Corbett
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +44-203-388-3116

Joseph Nelson
Deputy Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +1 212-223-0643

Email: ir@gaslogltd.com

About GasLog

GasLog is an international owner, operator and manager of LNG carriers providing support to international energy companies as part of their LNG logistics chain. GasLog’s consolidated fleet consists of 35 LNG carriers. Of these vessels, 19 (12 on the water and seven on order) are owned by GasLog, one has been sold to a subsidiary of Mitsui Co. Ltd. and leased back by GasLog under a long-term bareboat charter and the remaining 15 LNG carriers are owned by the Company’s subsidiary, GasLog Partners LP. GasLog's principal executive offices are at 69 Akti Miaouli, 18537 Piraeus, Greece. Visit GasLog’s website at http://www.gaslogltd.com.

About GasLog Partners 

GasLog Partners is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning, operating and acquiring LNG carriers under multi-year charters. GasLog Partners’ fleet consists of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cbm. GasLog Partners’ principal executive offices are located at 69 Akti Miaouli, 18537 Piraeus, Greece. Visit GasLog Partners’ website at http://www.gaslogmlp.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GASLOG LTD.
07:01aGasLog Ltd. Declares Dividend on Series A Preference Shares
GL
07:01aGasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP Postpone Investor Day Due to Coronavirus C..
GL
03/06GasLog Announces Availability of its Annual Report on Form 20-F For the Year ..
GL
02/28GASLOG LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/06GASLOG : Q4 2019 GasLog Ltd. Earnings Presentation
PU
02/06GasLog Ltd. Announces 2020 Annual General Meeting
GL
02/06GASLOG LTD. : Reports Financial Results for the Three-Month Period and the Year ..
AQ
02/06GasLog Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Three-Month Period and the Year..
GL
01/23GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP Announce Date for Fourth-Quarter 2019 Resu..
GL
2019GASLOG LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 719 M
EBIT 2020 318 M
Net income 2020 38,1 M
Debt 2020 3 683 M
Yield 2020 14,9%
P/E ratio 2020 9,12x
P/E ratio 2021 7,17x
EV / Sales2020 5,58x
EV / Sales2021 5,26x
Capitalization 325 M
Chart GASLOG LTD.
Duration : Period :
GasLog Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GASLOG LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 10,30  $
Last Close Price 4,04  $
Spread / Highest target 370%
Spread / Average Target 155%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Anthony Wogan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter George Livanos Chairman
Paolo Enoizi Chief Operating Officer
Alastair John Charlton Maxwell Chief Financial Officer
Bruce L. Blythe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GASLOG LTD.-58.73%325
AEGIS LOGISTICS LIMITED9.21%819
GOLAR LNG LIMITED-47.33%744
NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.-51.37%366
GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP-64.03%225
GASLOG PARTNERS LP-85.36%115
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group