GasLog Partners LP Announces Date for Second-Quarter 2019 Results, Conference Call and Webcast
07/11/2019 | 07:01am EDT
Monaco, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Partners LP ("GasLog Partners" or the "Partnership") (NYSE: GLOP) today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 before the market opens on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
GasLog Partners will host a conference call to discuss its results for the second quarter of 2019 at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1:30 p.m. BST) on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Andrew Orekar, Chief Executive Officer, and Alastair Maxwell, Chief Financial Officer, will review the Partnership’s operational and financial performance for the period. Management's presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:
Phil Corbett Head of Investor Relations Phone: +44-203-388-3116
Joseph Nelson Deputy Head of Investor Relations Phone: +1 212-223-0643
Email: ir@gaslogmlp.com
About GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning, operating and acquiring LNG carriers under multi-year charters. GasLog Partners’ fleet consists of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cbm. GasLog Partners’ principal executive offices are located at Gildo Pastor Center, 7 Rue du Gabian, MC 98000, Monaco. Visit GasLog Partners’ website at http://www.gaslogmlp.com.