GASLOG PARTNERS LP

(GLOP)
GasLog Partners LP Announces Date for Second-Quarter 2019 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

07/11/2019

Monaco, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Partners LP ("GasLog Partners" or the "Partnership") (NYSE: GLOP) today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 before the market opens on Thursday, July 25, 2019.  

GasLog Partners will host a conference call to discuss its results for the second quarter of 2019 at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1:30 p.m. BST) on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Andrew Orekar, Chief Executive Officer, and Alastair Maxwell, Chief Financial Officer, will review the Partnership’s operational and financial performance for the period.  Management's presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. 

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows: 

+1 855 253 8928 (USA)  
+44 20 3107 0289 (United Kingdom)  
+33 1 70 80 71 53 (France)  
+852 3011 4522 (Hong Kong) 

Conference ID: 8859733

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Partnership’s website at http://www.gaslogmlp.com/investor-relations. 

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Partnership’s website at http://www.gaslogmlp.com/investor-relations.  

Contacts: 

Phil Corbett 
Head of Investor Relations 
Phone: +44-203-388-3116 

Joseph Nelson 
Deputy Head of Investor Relations 
Phone: +1 212-223-0643 

Email: ir@gaslogmlp.com 

About GasLog Partners 

GasLog Partners is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning, operating and acquiring LNG carriers under multi-year charters. GasLog Partners’ fleet consists of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cbm. GasLog Partners’ principal executive offices are located at Gildo Pastor Center, 7 Rue du Gabian, MC 98000, Monaco. Visit GasLog Partners’ website at http://www.gaslogmlp.com.

