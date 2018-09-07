Log in
GASTAR EXPLORATION INC (GST)
  News  
Gastar Exploration : Two Preferred Stock Issues Commences Trading on OTCQB

09/07/2018

HOUSTON, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastar Exploration Inc. (OTCQB: GSTC) ('Gastar' and the 'Company') today announced that its two preferred stock issues have commenced trading on the OTCQB over-the-counter market under the trading symbols listed below.

Ticker Symbol

Issue Description

GSTPA

8.625% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share

GSTPB

10.75% Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share

Investors can find quotes for the Company's common stock and two preferred issues on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Gastar Exploration

Gastar Exploration Inc. is a pure play Mid-Continent independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids in the United States. Gastar's principal business activities include the identification, acquisition, and subsequent exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties with an emphasis on unconventional reserves, such as shale resource plays. Gastar holds a concentrated acreage position in the normally pressured oil window of the STACK Play, an area of central Oklahoma which is home to multiple oil and natural gas-rich reservoirs including the Oswego limestone, Meramec and Osage bench formations within the Mississippi Lime, the Woodford shale and Hunton limestone formations. For more information, visit Gastar's website at www.gastar.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward looking statements express our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward looking words including 'may,' 'expects,' 'projects,' 'anticipates,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'estimate,' 'will,' 'should,' and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Gastar believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. These include risks described in Gastar's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. By issuing forward looking statements based on current expectations, opinions, views or beliefs, Gastar has no obligation and, except as required by law, is not undertaking any obligation, to update or revise these statements or provide any other information relating to such statements.

Contacts:
Gastar Exploration Inc.Michael A. Gerlich, Chief Financial Officer
713-739-1800 / mgerlich@gastar.com

Investor Relations Counsel: Lisa Elliott / lelliott@DennardLascar.com
Dennard-Lascar Investor Relations: 713-529-6600

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gastar-explorations-two-preferred-stock-issues-commences-trading-on-otcqb-300708841.html

SOURCE Gastar Exploration Inc.

Disclaimer

Gastar Exploration Inc. published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 15:31:02 UTC
