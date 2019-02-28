Gate Ventures : Update on Fundraising and Interim Results

Gate Ventures PLC

Update on Fundraising and Interim Results

ISIN Number: GB00BYX2WP92

TICKER: GATE

Gate Ventures PLC Press Release

February 28, 2019

Gate Ventures PLC

(»Gate Ventures« or »Gate« or »The Company«)

Update on Fundraising and Interim Results for the financial period from July 1, 2018 to

December 31, 2018

The Board of Gate Ventures PLC (»The Board«) announces its interim results for the first half of The Company's fiscal year 2018/2019 dated July 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 (»The Period«).

»The Board is pleased to publish The Company's interim report for the financial period from July 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018. During the period, the Company raised an additional USD2million in new capital which was used to pay down operating loans raised during The Period as well as allowing Gate to continue to meet its working capital needs. The Company's operating expenses are in line with budget for the period and the decrease in administration costs from GBP3million to GBP1.5million is due to the active ongoing efforts by management to reduce overheads to allow for greater investment in to projects«, says Gate Venture's Chairman Lord Michael Grade.

Notably, the two movie projects the Company invested in at the beginning of 2018, Fagara in Mara and Theory of Ambitions, had a positive impact on revenue as both films are slated for release this year and therefore interest income for the period has been recognised in revenue.

This helped mitigate declining ticket sales revenue during the final few months of 42nd Street.

The Boards strategy to acquire and package films for financing by distributors and large film conglomerates saw cost of sales increase for the period due to the Company being required to outlay some initial costs for the films it owns the rights to in order to get these packaged and ready for sale to investors. Gate has a strong pipeline of theatre and movie projects as it looks to expand its investments in this sector. However, this is dependent on the Company ability to raise funds in order to invest in the projects planned for 2019.

Of Gate's other investments, Bink continues to expand with new operations in the United States and South Africa, Ensygnia was selected by Insight Success as one of The 30 Most Innovative Companies to Watch 2018 and both Infinity Creative Media and Rise Art continued to perform in line with expectations. Although there was no revaluation of these investments during the current period, Gate believes that they are well placed for growth in 2019.

Further to the announcement of February 18, 2019, the Board is continuing discussions in relation to a potential financing for the Company. Whilst there are no guarantees that this financing will be completed, the Board will continue to pursue these discussions, whilst considering its other options, and will keep the market informed as these discussions progress.

-END-

Further Enquiries:

Gate Ventures PLC (The Company):assistance@gateplc.com// +44 (0) 20 3150 2477

Keswick Global AG (Certified Adviser):info@keswickglobal.com// +43 1 740 408045

Rossen & Company ApS (Financial PR):nic@rossen.com// +45 2072 9972

Notes to Editors:

Gate Ventures PLC, a global media and entertainment operating company, was founded in 2015 to exercise active ownership of various production platforms within film, lifestyle and theatre. Governed by senior invest- ment profiles and prominent personas within the British entertainment sector, the board has raised over €28 million worldwide to date.

Since 2017, Gate Ventures PLC has been listed with NASDAQ First North in Copenhagen. Positions include Rise Art Ltd. (15%) Fagara in Mara, 2018 (10%), Theory of Ambitions, 2018 (2.5%), Bink (4%), Ensygnia (7%), PlayJam (25%), Infinity Creative Media (16%), 42nd Street (100%), Sunset Boulevard (100%) and Gate Reality (100%).

As of 2018, the executive board of Gate Ventures PLC is comprised of Lord Michael Ian Grade, Baron of Yarmouth (Chairman, CBE), Sarah, Duchess of York (Executive Director), Mr. Geoffrey Stanton Morrow (CEO), Mr. Michael Sidney Linnit (CSO), Mr. Richard James Carter (CFO, ACMA, CGMA) and Mrs. Anita Luu (COO).

-END-

GATE VENTURES PLC

(Company Number: 9376114)

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

For the financial period from 1 July 2018 to 31 December 2018

1

Contents

Interim management report 3

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 5

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet 6

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 7

Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement 9

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 10

2

Interim Management Report

The Board present below the unaudited financial information for Gate Ventures plc for the 6-months to 31 December 2018. During the period the company raised an additional US$2m in new capital which was used to pay down operating loans raised during the period as well as allowing Gate to continue to meet its working capital needs.

Revenue during the period was negatively affected by disappointing ticket sales for the final few months of 42nd Street, which closed on the 5th January 2019, which saw our investment in the production written down to zero as there is now no projected cash to be received, and therefore a loss of £573k was recognised. Although the production opened to outstanding reviews its revenue never recovered from the unusual summer heatwave that the UK experienced in the summer of 2018 which saw ticket sales across the entire West End adversely affected. In contrast to this the, 2 movie projects the Company invested in at the beginning of 2018, Fagara in Mara and Theory of Ambitions, had a positive effect on revenue as both films are slated for release this year and therefore interest income for the period of £125k has been recognised in revenue as expected cash receipts from the investments move closer. The Boards strategy to acquire and package films for financing by distributors and large film conglomerates saw cost of sales increase for the period due to the Company being required to outlay some initial costs for the films it owns the rights to in order to get these packaged and ready for sale to investors. The Board currently have a strong pipeline of theatre and movie projects that it is currently working on as it looks to expand its investments in this sector. However, the Company has been continuing to raise funds in order to invest in the projects planned for 2019.

Income from virtual reality content production has reduced from the same period in the prior year which has been due to delays in a number of projects that have been in the pipeline as well as Gate Reality focusing on building and developing their own products and services and are therefore pre-revenue so far.

Of Gate's other investments, Bink continues to expand with new operations in the United States and South Africa and strategic partnerships with a leading UK bank, a South African challenger bank and Microsoft. Ensygnia was selected by Insight Success as one of The 30 Most Innovative Companies to Watch 2018 for their Onescan solution, helping retailers to compete with Amazon. Gate's other investments, Infinity Creative Media and Rise Art, continued to perform in line with expectations during the period. Although there was no revaluation of these investments during the current period, Gate believes that they are well placed for growth in 2019.

The Group's operating expenses are in line with budget for the period and the decrease in administration costs from £3.0m to £1.5m is due to the active ongoing efforts by management to reduce overheads to allow for greater investment in to projects. As part of this cost reduction the Hong Kong subsidiary moved offices to significantly reduce its rental costs and this resulted in a loss on sale of fixed assets of £60k and an impairment loss of £48k being recognised in the profit and loss statement due to the cost of the office fitout of the old office having been expensed.

On 16 November 2018, the Company announced that the Directors deemed it prudent to cancel a signed share subscription of £2,500,000 it had received from KC-SR International Development Group Co limited as the funds promised in July and September 2018 did not materialise. The Company is considering its legal position and taking steps to seek to enforce this. The Company is also seeking repayment of amounts owed to it by various parties.

3