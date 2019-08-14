Log in
Gatekeeper Protects Ambulance First Responders in Manitoba

08/14/2019 | 07:35am EDT

Abbotsford, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2019) - Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (TSXV: GSI) (OTC Pink: GKPRF) (FSE: 1GK) ('Gatekeeper' or the 'Company') , a leading provider of video surveillance systems developed to protect people while in transit, is pleased to announced it has received a contract from Vehicle Equipment Management Agency ("VEMA") to supply its high definition video solutions for all of Manitoba's approximately 160 ambulances.

VEMA is one of the largest fleet management organizations in Manitoba and offers integrated leasing and fleet management solutions to multiple public sector organizations in the province. VEMA manages approximately 2,600 vehicles in Manitoba for provincial and federal departments, not-for-profit agencies, school divisions, municipalities, and crown corporations.

This contract is valued at approximately C$230,000, and the Company is actively pursuing sales initiatives with other ambulance and first responder organizations. The Company estimates there are approximately 48,000 ambulances in the United States and 3,600 in Canada.

False liability claims against first responder personnel is a growing concern and high definition video recordings, integrated with active wireless transmission, provides managers with accurate real-time information and recordings.

Doug Dyment, CEO of Gatekeeper commented, "We are thrilled our technology will be used to protect first responders on all ambulances in Manitoba and look forward to continuing our sales efforts in this market".

About Gatekeeper Systems Inc.

Gatekeeper provides wireless high-resolution video security and safety solutions for in-transit applications, including school buses, municipal transit, first response, and military. The Company offers wireless live-streaming video surveillance, video analytics, driver monitoring, and incident management solutions to help protect school children, public transit users, and employees on the move. The Company has unique photo enforcement and auto-ticketing solutions to deter stop-arm violations and protect school children. Gatekeeper has installed over 100,000 video devices for more than 3,500 customers throughout North America. www.gatekeeper-systems.com

Contact Information:

Douglas Dyment
President & CEO
ddyment@gatekeeper-systems.com
(604) 864-6187

Follow us:

https://twitter.com/GatekeeperGSI
https://www.facebook.com/GatekeeperSystemsInc
https://www.instagram.com/gatekeepersystemsinc/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties, the reader should refer to the risk factors described in the management's discussion and analysis for the period ended May 31, 2019. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our expectations as of the date hereof. We disclaim any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to obtain a better understanding of our anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company undertakes no obligations to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, unless required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46924


© Newsfilecorp 2019
