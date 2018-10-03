Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Gateley Holdings PLC    GTLY   GB00BXB07J71

GATELEY HOLDINGS PLC (GTLY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Gateley : Brexit and Facilities Agreements – LMA publishes an update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 09:13am CEST

[Attachment]

As we approach 'Brexit day', the future of the UK's loan market is looking increasingly uncertain as concern grows about the possibility of 'no deal'. In order to guide the market through this uncertainty, the Loan Market Association (LMA) has published a supplementary note to its 2016 note: Documentary implications of Brexit for LMA facility documentation (see our blog on that here).

The supplementary note, which should be read together with the original note, focuses on concerns associated with the loss of financial services passports, or passporting rights, in situations where facility documentation envisages ongoing activities that may require these rights and considers the potential ways to minimise the impact through finance documentation if these rights were to be lost.

What are passporting rights?

Financial services passports 'passporting rights' allow UK banks (as regulated entities within the UK) to lend into other EU jurisdictions without the need for licences that may otherwise be required.

Although passporting rights may not be lost until the end of 2020, EU authorities have indicated that the private sector should prepare for the consequences of the UK's withdrawal from the EU, taking into account every eventuality, including a 'no deal' scenario, which may result in a withdrawal of these passporting rights.

The Government has said that, if necessary, it will introduce temporary permissions to allow European Economic Area (EEA) firms to continue operating in the UK for a limited period post Brexit, while they seek authorisation or recognition from the UK regulators. However, at the moment, there are no proposed reciprocal arrangements for UK firms to continue doing business in the EEA.

Concerns in the loan market

UK institutions are responsible for monitoring ongoing contractual arrangements which envisage the provision of cross-border financial services to ensure compliance with overseas licensing and regulatory requirements following withdrawal of the financial services passport regime.

In the supplementary note, the LMA outlines concerns about the loss of passporting rights. Those being discussed in the market include:

  • the ability to transfer rights/obligations under existing documentation to an appropriately licensed affiliate;
  • the ability for an institution to change the branch through which it lends to another branch that has the appropriate licenses;
  • relying on illegality provisions to exit a transaction; and
  • the ability to control the accession of additional borrowers to existing lending arrangements.

Potential adjustments to LMA documentation

In addition to outlining the concerns above, without making recommendations, the supplementary note explores the benefits and limitations of ways in which parties might consider adjusting LMA documentation to shield against the risks associated with the loss of passporting rights. Adjustments considered include:

  • using tranching structures to ring-fence funding arrangements to certain borrowers and lenders only, this will enable institutions to confine their lending obligations to certain members of the borrower group and/or allocate their lending obligations between suitable entities within its own corporate group (for example, UK lenders only participating tranches available to UK only borrowers);
  • using fronting structures to ensure an institution's obligations are carried out by an appropriately authorised 'fronting lender', subject to the implementation of back-to-back funding arrangements (such as sub-participation) between that fronting lender and the remainder of the syndicate;
  • widening the scope of existing illegality clauses to account for situations where a lender reasonably considers that continued participation under an existing arrangement may result in illegality;
  • widening the scope of existing facility agent resignation provisions to enable a facility agent to unilaterally appoint a successor in a range of specified jurisdictions or in any jurisdiction which is not materially prejudicial (existing LMA facility documentation limits a facility agent's ability to unilaterally appoint a successor to those operating within a specified jurisdiction);
  • allowing accounts (such as mandatory prepayment accounts) to be held with third-party institutions or branches; and
  • introducing further controls on borrower accession, including a requirement to obtain 'all lender consent', to ensure only suitable borrowers (to which lenders are authorised to lend) are able to become party to existing financing arrangements.

Post Brexit?

The LMA note makes it clear that, whilst negotiations relating to the terms of the UK's Brexit deal are ongoing, there will be few changes made to its standard-form loan documentation. However, the potential withdrawal of passporting rights presents a real and present risk to UK lenders engaged in the provision of cross-border financial services. Market participants are therefore reminded of their obligation to assess ongoing contractual arrangements on an institution and jurisdiction specific basis to ensure compliance with overseas licensing restrictions post Brexit.

The note is available to LMA members on the LMA website.

This blog post was written by Nikul Kad. For further information, please contact:

Nikul Kad, solicitor, Banking & Finance

T: 0118 957 7327

E: Nikul.Kad@gateleyplc.com

Disclaimer

Gateley (Holdings) plc published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 07:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GATELEY HOLDINGS PLC
09:13aGATELEY : Brexit and Facilities Agreements – LMA publishes an update
PU
10/01GATELEY : All change for master trusts in the UK
PU
09/27SFO V ENRC APPEAL : Protecting your business
PU
09/26GATELEY : Floating charges – an introduction
PU
09/24SFO V ENRC APPEAL : Privilege restored
PU
09/21DC TRANSFERS FROM HYBRID SCHEMES : Have you considered protected tax free cash?
PU
09/19GATELEY : Security Blanket – how comforting is Companies House?
PU
09/12GATELEY : Parking Fines – resistance isn’t futile
PU
09/12GATELEY : Tips for the Unwary Residential Landlord
PU
09/07GATELEY : Corporate governance and insolvency – the Government’s res..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 97,8 M
EBIT 2019 16,8 M
Net income 2019 12,6 M
Finance 2019 2,27 M
Yield 2019 4,56%
P/E ratio 2019 14,41
P/E ratio 2020 13,20
EV / Sales 2019 1,85x
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
Capitalization 183 M
Chart GATELEY HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Gateley Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GATELEY HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,07  GBP
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael James Ward Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nigel Terrence Payne Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Gareth Davies Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Neil Andrew Smith Secretary, Executive Director & Finance Director
Joanne Carolyn Lake Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GATELEY HOLDINGS PLC-5.80%238
FISERV24.84%33 014
WORLDPAY INC7.04%31 320
WIRECARD106.78%27 474
FIRST DATA CORP44.52%22 550
CINTAS CORPORATION25.68%21 525
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.