Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Gateley Holdings PLC    GTLY   GB00BXB07J71

GATELEY HOLDINGS PLC (GTLY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/10 08:20:27 am
148 GBp   +1.02%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gateley : Over Harsh? Overage Payments and when they are triggered

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 08:14am EST

[Attachment]

Construction Senior Associate William Cursham looks at a recent Court of Appeal decision where a developer was ordered to pay an overage payment of £750,000, despite the fact that the development that triggered it was not capable of being carried out.

Overage payments are an important way in which a landowner can ensure that it receives a share in the financial uplift in the value of land bestowed by planning permission, even after it has sold the land. They can be very substantial and so careful wording of overage provisions is required to ensure that overage operates as intended.

Overage provisions are triggered by specific events. Commonly, they are triggered by the sale of units developed under a planning permission. Sometimes, however, they are triggered at an earlier point, for example once planning permission is granted.

But what happens if the planning permission which is the trigger for the overage provisions turns out to be incapable of being implemented?

Commercial common sense might suggest that if the planning permission is not capable of being implemented, then the overage provision should not kick in because the planning permission has not actually bestowed a financial benefit on the developer. However, this is not a view shared by the Court of Appeal in a recent decision[1].

In this case, an overage payment of £750,000 was triggered by the buyer on obtaining a Prior Approval (under a Permitted Development Order) for the conversion of offices to a minimum of 60 residential units.

Prior Approval was granted by the Local Authority. However, the 60 units were incapable of being constructed because they were incompatible with the fire escape provisions of the Building Regulations. The buyer could not therefore construct the 60 units. However, the seller insisted that, since Prior Approval had been granted for the development, then the overage payment should be made.

The buyer refused to pay the overage payment and the matter ended up at court. The buyer argued strongly that the intention of the overage provision was that both the buyer and seller would share in the value of the development. Since the development could not actually be built, there was no value to share in.

The High Court, and subsequently the Court of Appeal did not agree with the buyer, however. The trigger for the overage provision was the Prior Approval of the development of 60 residential units. Therefore, the only thing required to trigger the overage provision was the grant of Prior Approval. It was irrelevant that the development could not then be built out.

Summary

In the last few years, the Courts have been taking an increasingly strict view as to the interpretation of contractual provisions such as overage provisions. Unless there is a very good reason for doing so, the Court will not depart from the actual wording in the contract, even if this does not appear to make commercial sense. Great care therefore needs to be taken when negotiating and drafting overage provisions, to ensure that they reflect precisely what the parties intend.

This blog post was written by Will Cursham, senior associate, Construction.

[1]London and Ilford Limited -v- Sovereign Property Holdings Limited [2017] EWHC 1773 (Ch)

Disclaimer

Gateley (Holdings) plc published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 13:13:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GATELEY HOLDINGS PLC
08:14aGATELEY : Over Harsh? Overage Payments and when they are triggered
PU
03:04aGATELEY : New disclosure rules – understanding your duties
PU
01/09GATELEY : Scope of the Braganza duty in the spotlight
PU
01/02THRESHING THE UNDERGROWTH : getting entire agreement clauses right
PU
2018GATELEY : Is the future commonhold for developers?
PU
2018GATELEY : The 12 days of pensions – a reflection on 2018
PU
2018GATELEY : The one Christmassy fun fact that you really need to know
PU
2018GATELEY : Endeavouring to understand ‘all reasonable endeavours'
PU
2018GATELEY : Reading team rapidly expands Commercial offering
PU
2018GATELEY : Part Time v Full Time – is my pension affected?
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 99,9 M
EBIT 2019 18,4 M
Net income 2019 12,9 M
Finance 2019 0,87 M
Yield 2019 5,27%
P/E ratio 2019 12,79
P/E ratio 2020 11,72
EV / Sales 2019 1,62x
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
Capitalization 162 M
Chart GATELEY HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Gateley Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GATELEY HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,07  GBP
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael James Ward Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nigel Terrence Payne Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Gareth Davies Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Neil Andrew Smith Secretary, Executive Director & Finance Director
Joanne Carolyn Lake Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GATELEY HOLDINGS PLC15.35%208
FISERV0.08%29 216
WORLDPAY INC7.04%25 037
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES2.07%23 289
WIRECARD7.64%20 409
SECOM CO LTD3.64%20 197
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.