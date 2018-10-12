Gateley : Sale of Shares from SAR Scheme & PDMR dealing

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

12 October 2018

Gateley (Holdings) Plc

('Gateley' or the 'Company')

Allocation and sale of Gateley shares from Stock Appreciation Rights Scheme and PDMR Dealings

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (AIM:GTLY),

the law-led professional services group

is pleased to announce the transfer of the remaining 124,111 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") from the Gateley Employee Benefit Trust ("the EBT") to partner level employees who have exercised their remaining rights pursuant to the Company's Stock Appreciation Rights ("SAR") Scheme. As announced by the Company on 17 July 2018, a total of

2,425,024 Ordinary Shares had previously been issued to the EBT to satisfy the vesting of share options under the SAR Scheme. Whilst the majority of option holders exercised their options earlier this year two partners delayed their exercise until now.

Of the 124,111 Ordinary Shares transferred, an aggregate of 75,460 have been sold on behalf of these two remaining partners in order to reimburse them for their personal tax liabilities resulting from the exercise of their SAR Scheme awards. The 75,460 shares were purchased by the EBT.

Highlights

· The Group's incentivisation plan is now, 3 years post IPO, generating real, tangible rewards for "partners" lower down the equity ranks at the time of the IPO

· 2,425,024aggregate Ordinary Shares, represents 2.19% of the current issued share capital

· Free float remains at 38.3%

PDMR Dealings

The Company announces that it has received the following notification of sales of Ordinary Shares from Victoria Garrad, being a PDMR of Gateley. The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Further information on Executive Director and PDMR dealings are provided below:







Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a. Name Victoria Walker (nee Garrad) 2 Reason for notification a. Position/Status Executive Director of Gateley Plc b. Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Gateley (Holdings) PLC b. LEI N/A 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 1. a. 2. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification Code Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each ISIN: GB00BXB07J71 3. b. 4. Nature of the transaction Sale of Ordinary Shares to reimburse tax liability on SARS c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.575p 20,031 d. Aggregated information - Aggregated Volume - Price 20,031 £1.575p e. Date of the transaction 10 October 2018 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange





































Ends -