GATELEY HOLDINGS PLC (GTLY)
Gateley : Sale of Shares from SAR Scheme & PDMR dealing

10/12/2018 | 09:03am CEST

Released :12 October 2018 07:01

RNS Number : 8159D
Gateley (Holdings) PLC
12 October 2018

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

12 October 2018

Gateley (Holdings) Plc

('Gateley' or the 'Company')

Allocation and sale of Gateley shares from Stock Appreciation Rights Scheme and PDMR Dealings

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (AIM:GTLY), the law-led professional services groupis pleased to announce the transfer of the remaining 124,111 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") from the Gateley Employee Benefit Trust ("the EBT") to partner level employees who have exercised their remaining rights pursuant to the Company's Stock Appreciation Rights ("SAR") Scheme. As announced by the Company on 17 July 2018, a total of2,425,024Ordinary Shares had previously been issued to the EBTto satisfy the vesting of share options under theSAR Scheme. Whilst the majority of option holders exercised their options earlier this year two partners delayed their exercise until now.

Of the 124,111 Ordinary Shares transferred, an aggregate of 75,460 have been sold on behalf of these two remaining partners in order to reimburse them for their personal tax liabilities resulting from the exercise of their SAR Scheme awards. The 75,460 shares were purchased by the EBT.

Highlights

· The Group's incentivisation plan is now, 3 years post IPO, generating real, tangible rewards for "partners" lower down the equity ranks at the time of the IPO

· 2,425,024aggregate Ordinary Shares, represents 2.19% of the current issued share capital

· Free float remains at 38.3%

PDMR Dealings

The Company announces that it has received the following notification of sales of Ordinary Shares from Victoria Garrad, being a PDMR of Gateley. The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Further information on Executive Director and PDMR dealings are provided below:



Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a.

Name

Victoria Walker (nee Garrad)

2

Reason for notification

a.

Position/Status

Executive Director of Gateley Plc

b.

Initial notification/

Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Gateley (Holdings) PLC

b.

LEI

N/A

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

1. a.

2. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each

ISIN: GB00BXB07J71

3. b.

4. Nature of the transaction

Sale of Ordinary Shares to reimburse tax liability on SARS

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.575p

20,031

d.

Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

20,031

£1.575p

e.

Date of the transaction

10 October 2018

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange



















Ends -

Enquiries:

Gateley (Holdings) Plc

Neil Smith, Finance Director

Tel: +44 (0) 121 234 0196

Nick Smith, Acquisitions Director and Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 1665

Cara Zachariou, Head of Communications

Tel: +44 (0) 121 234 0074 or +44 (0) 7703 684 946

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe - Nominated Adviser and Broker

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7894 7000

David Foreman, Marc Milmo, Michael Boot (Corporate Finance)

Caspar Shand Kydd (Sales)

Arden Partners - Broker

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7614 5900

John Llewellyn-Lloyd, Benjamin Cryer (Corporate Finance)

James Reed-Daunter (Corporate Broking)

IFC Advisory - Financial PR Adviser

Tim Metcalfe, Miles Nolan

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3934 6630


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
Disclaimer

Gateley (Holdings) plc published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 07:02:01 UTC
