Gateley : Sale of Shares from SAR Scheme & PDMR dealing

Gateley (Holdings) Plc
('Gateley' or the 'Company')
Allocation and sale of Gateley shares from Stock Appreciation Rights Scheme and PDMR Dealings
Gateley (Holdings) Plc (AIM:GTLY),the law-led professional services groupis pleased to announce the transfer of the remaining 124,111 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") from the Gateley Employee Benefit Trust ("the EBT") to partner level employees who have exercised their remaining rights pursuant to the Company's Stock Appreciation Rights ("SAR") Scheme. As announced by the Company on 17 July 2018, a total of2,425,024Ordinary Shares had previously been issued to the EBTto satisfy the vesting of share options under theSAR Scheme. Whilst the majority of option holders exercised their options earlier this year two partners delayed their exercise until now.
Of the 124,111 Ordinary Shares transferred, an aggregate of 75,460 have been sold on behalf of these two remaining partners in order to reimburse them for their personal tax liabilities resulting from the exercise of their SAR Scheme awards. The 75,460 shares were purchased by the EBT.
Highlights
·The Group's incentivisation plan is now, 3 years post IPO, generating real, tangible rewards for "partners" lower down the equity ranks at the time of the IPO
·2,425,024aggregate Ordinary Shares, represents2.19% of the current issued share capital
·Free float remains at 38.3%
PDMR Dealings
The Company announces that it has received the following notification of sales of Ordinary Shares from Victoria Garrad, being a PDMR of Gateley. The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Further information on Executive Director and PDMR dealings are provided below:
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a.
Name
Victoria Walker (nee Garrad)
2
Reason for notification
a.
Position/Status
Executive Director of Gateley Plc
b.
Initial notification/
Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Gateley (Holdings) PLC
b.
LEI
N/A
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
1.a.
2.Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each
ISIN: GB00BXB07J71
3.b.
4.Nature of the transaction
Sale ofOrdinary Shares to reimburse tax liability on SARS
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.575p
20,031
d.
Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
20,031
£1.575p
e.
Date of the transaction
10 October 2018
f.
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
Ends -
