Gateley : advises Dr. Oetker group on its purchase of Alsa baking and dessert business

The deal has completed for an undisclosed sum, following French Competition Authority approval, and sees Dr. Oetker further expand its current brand offering, including the purchase of the Alsa manufacturing unit in Ludres, France.

A Gateley team led by Leeds Corporate partner Sandip Khroud and Consultant Mark Green, Commercial partner Paul de Vince and Tax partner, James Gopsill, with support from senior associate Mailin Bala and solicitors Charlotte Mason and Rebecca Bennett, has been working on the deal for the past year. French law support was provided by a team from Paris law-firm Wenners, headed up by Mr Jens Förderer.

Didier Muller, General Manager for Dr. Oetker in France said: 'Alsa is a brand whose know-how and product quality perfectly complement our product range. Our goal is to pursue the brand's growth and development both in France and internationally, based on its know-how and innovation capabilities. We were very grateful for the professional support given by the Gateleys team on this important acquisition.'