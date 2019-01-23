Gateley : expands in Leicester with the appointment of two new partners

Piet van Gelder specialises in the Construction and Engineering sector and John Buckby is a dual qualified lawyer and Chartered Trademark Attorney, both join Gateley from Spearing Waite LLP.

Piet, who will be heading-up the Construction and Engineering team, said: 'I'm thrilled to be joining Gateley with my team to launch a new offering for Gateley in the East Midlands. The company already has a fantastic Construction team nationally and my vision over the next twelve months is to progress business in the East Midlands region and to grow the existing team further.'

John, who has been appointed as a CTM partner, commented: 'I'm excited to be joining such a forward thinking business. Gateley has a great reputation and I am eager to work with the company's lawyers in a field of expertise that I am passionate about.'

'Prior to becoming a lawyer, I worked in the music industry and therefore I am well aware of the need to deliver client requirements to add commercial value, and this is something that Gateley does well.'

Piet and John will be working closely with existing partners Simon Taylor in the Real Estate team and Chris Greenwell, in the Commercial Dispute Resolution team.