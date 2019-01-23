Log in
GATELEY HOLDINGS PLC
Gateley : expands in Leicester with the appointment of two new partners

01/23/2019 | 12:29pm EST

Piet van Gelder specialises in the Construction and Engineering sector and John Buckby is a dual qualified lawyer and Chartered Trademark Attorney, both join Gateley from Spearing Waite LLP.

Piet, who will be heading-up the Construction and Engineering team, said: 'I'm thrilled to be joining Gateley with my team to launch a new offering for Gateley in the East Midlands. The company already has a fantastic Construction team nationally and my vision over the next twelve months is to progress business in the East Midlands region and to grow the existing team further.'

John, who has been appointed as a CTM partner, commented: 'I'm excited to be joining such a forward thinking business. Gateley has a great reputation and I am eager to work with the company's lawyers in a field of expertise that I am passionate about.'

'Prior to becoming a lawyer, I worked in the music industry and therefore I am well aware of the need to deliver client requirements to add commercial value, and this is something that Gateley does well.'

Piet and John will be working closely with existing partners Simon Taylor in the Real Estate team and Chris Greenwell, in the Commercial Dispute Resolution team.

Disclaimer

Gateley (Holdings) plc published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 17:28:01 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 102 M
EBIT 2019 18,7 M
Net income 2019 12,9 M
Finance 2019 0,00 M
Yield 2019 5,11%
P/E ratio 2019 13,41
P/E ratio 2020 12,28
EV / Sales 2019 1,67x
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
Capitalization 170 M
Managers
NameTitle
Michael James Ward Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nigel Terrence Payne Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Gareth Davies Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Neil Andrew Smith Secretary, Executive Director & Finance Director
Joanne Carolyn Lake Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GATELEY HOLDINGS PLC20.87%220
FISERV5.89%31 156
WORLDPAY INC7.04%26 005
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES5.50%24 071
WIRECARD18.15%22 042
FIRST DATA CORP36.49%21 615
