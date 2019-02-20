Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Gateley Holdings PLC    GTLY   GB00BXB07J71

GATELEY HOLDINGS PLC

(GTLY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/20 11:35:14 am
171.5 GBp   --.--%
03:34pGATELEY : makes key residential development partner hire
PU
02/19GATELEY : marks three years in Reading with new legal appointments
PU
02/14GATELEY : Window for paying SDLT reduced to 14 days
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gateley : makes key residential development partner hire

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 03:34pm EST

Belinda joins Gateley from Shakespeare Martineau, where she worked as a partner for seven years, specialising in residential development and regeneration, acting for large housebuilders, local authorities and landowners.

Belinda stated: 'In terms of law firms, it doesn't get better than Gateley and I had no reservations in joining the team here. They're a progressive company with a great reputation and I'm excited to have the opportunity to be a part of that.

'Gateley is different because they really do understand the importance of their people and there's a real sense you can get on and achieve.

'I hope to stay here for many years to come and continue to grow and build on the success of the Residential Development team.'

Partner and national head of Residential Development, Callum Nuttall commented: 'We're pleased to welcome Belinda. Her knowledge and expertise of residential development will add further strength to our client offering.

Disclaimer

Gateley (Holdings) plc published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 20:33:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GATELEY HOLDINGS PLC
03:34pGATELEY : makes key residential development partner hire
PU
02/19GATELEY : marks three years in Reading with new legal appointments
PU
02/14GATELEY : Window for paying SDLT reduced to 14 days
PU
02/14GATELEY : Government outlines new powers for the Pensions Regulator
PU
02/13GATELEY : Pension Protection Fund consults with the Gateley Surety Academy's Pen..
PU
02/13GATELEY : Deed or no deed?
PU
02/07GATELEY : Adjudication with Insolvent Companies
PU
02/06GATELEY : named most active M&A legal adviser in North West for 2018
PU
02/06EU BLOCKING REGULATION : why are we talking about it?
PU
02/01GATELEY : Incapacitated? Who decides?
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 102 M
EBIT 2019 18,6 M
Net income 2019 12,9 M
Finance 2019 0,00 M
Yield 2019 4,61%
P/E ratio 2019 14,98
P/E ratio 2020 13,72
EV / Sales 2019 1,87x
EV / Sales 2020 1,70x
Capitalization 190 M
Chart GATELEY HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Gateley Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GATELEY HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,94  GBP
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael James Ward Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nigel Terrence Payne Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Gareth Davies Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Neil Andrew Smith Secretary, Executive Director & Finance Director
Joanne Carolyn Lake Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GATELEY HOLDINGS PLC35.04%248
FISERV16.72%34 117
WORLDPAY INC15.70%27 600
FIRST DATA CORP50.80%23 881
CINTAS CORPORATION21.31%21 274
SECOM CO LTD4.49%19 818
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.