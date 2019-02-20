Gateley : makes key residential development partner hire

Belinda joins Gateley from Shakespeare Martineau, where she worked as a partner for seven years, specialising in residential development and regeneration, acting for large housebuilders, local authorities and landowners.

Belinda stated: 'In terms of law firms, it doesn't get better than Gateley and I had no reservations in joining the team here. They're a progressive company with a great reputation and I'm excited to have the opportunity to be a part of that.

'Gateley is different because they really do understand the importance of their people and there's a real sense you can get on and achieve.

'I hope to stay here for many years to come and continue to grow and build on the success of the Residential Development team.'

Partner and national head of Residential Development, Callum Nuttall commented: 'We're pleased to welcome Belinda. Her knowledge and expertise of residential development will add further strength to our client offering.