Gates Industrial : Announces Change To Date Of 2020 Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

DENVER, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) today announced that its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") previously scheduled to be held on May 14, 2020, has been postponed and will now be held virtually on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., Mountain Time at www.proxydocs.com/GTES.

As a result of the postponement, shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, May 8, 2020 (the new record date for the AGM), are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the AGM or at any postponement or adjournment thereof. The purpose of the AGM, including the proposals to be voted on, is unchanged. The Company is postponing the AGM to align the timing of its U.S and U.K. filings.

As described in the Company's Definitive Proxy Statement relating to the AGM filed with the SEC on April 1, 2020, the AGM will be held virtually. To attend the virtual meeting, you must register in advance at www.proxydocs.com/GTES prior to the new deadline of Monday, June 15, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time. There will be no physical meeting location. The meeting will only be conducted via live audiocast. For information regarding how shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 8, 2020, may access, vote and participate in the virtual AGM, please refer to the supplemental proxy materials the Company expects to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on or about May 12, 2020.

About Gates Industrial Corporation plc

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment ("first-fit") manufacturers as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation. Our products are sold in 128 countries across our four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India.

Contact

Bill Waelke

(303) 744-4887

investorrelations@gates.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gates-industrial-announces-change-to-date-of-2020-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-301053022.html

SOURCE Gates Industrial Corporation plc