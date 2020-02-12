Log in
Gates Industrial : to Participate in Barclays Industrial Select Conference

02/12/2020 | 09:01am EST

DENVER, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES), a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions, today announced that the Company will participate in the Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami, FL, on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Ivo Jurek, Chief Executive Officer, will present at 11:30 a.m. eastern time.

Gates Industrial Corporation

To listen to a live webcast of this presentation, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Gates Investor Relations website at investors.gates.com, and click on the event webcast link.

About Gates Industrial Corporation plc

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment ("first-fit") manufacturers as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation. Our products are sold in 128 countries across our four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India.

Contact
Bill Waelke
(303) 744-4887
investorrelations@gates.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gates-industrial-to-participate-in-barclays-industrial-select-conference-301001164.html

SOURCE Gates Industrial Corporation plc


© PRNewswire 2020
