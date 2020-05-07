Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Gates Industrial Corporation plc    GTES   GB00BD9G2S12

GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC

(GTES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gates Industrial : to Participate in the 2020 Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 07:35pm EDT

DENVER, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES), a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions, today announced that the Company will participate in the virtual 2020 Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Ivo Jurek, Chief Executive Officer, will present at 12:10 p.m. eastern time.

To access a webcast of this presentation, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Gates Investor Relations website at investors.gates.com, and click on the event webcast link.

About Gates Industrial Corporation plc

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment ("first-fit") manufacturers as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation. Our products are sold in 128 countries across our four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India.

Contact
Bill Waelke
(303) 744-4887
investorrelations@gates.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gates-industrial-to-participate-in-the-2020-goldman-sachs-industrials--materials-conference-301055441.html

SOURCE Gates Industrial Corporation plc


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATI
07:35pGATES INDUSTRIAL : to Participate in the 2020 Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materi..
PR
05/06GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC : Management's Discussion and Analysis ..
AQ
05/05GATES INDUSTRIAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05GATES INDUSTRIAL : Announces Change To Date Of 2020 Annual General Meeting Of Sh..
PR
05/05GATES INDUSTRIAL : Reports First-Quarter 2020 Results
PR
05/05GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
04/28GATES : Advances Industrial Application of Ethylene Elastomer Technology With De..
PR
04/15GATES INDUSTRIAL : to Release First-Quarter 2020 Earnings on Tuesday, May 5, 202..
PR
03/27GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/24GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group