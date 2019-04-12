Log in
Gateway Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/12/2019 | 04:40am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Gateway Real Estate AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Gateway Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12.04.2019 / 10:38
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Gateway Real Estate AG
THE SQUAIRE - Zugang N°13
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 11 Apr 2019

3. New total number of voting rights:
186.764.040


12.04.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gateway Real Estate AG
THE SQUAIRE - Zugang N°13
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.gateway-re.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

799391  12.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=799391&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
