DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Gateway Real Estate AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Gateway Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
12.04.2019 / 10:38
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure
Gateway Real Estate AG
THE SQUAIRE - Zugang N°13
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
3. New total number of voting rights:
|Type of capital measure
|Date of status / date of effect
|Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
|X
|Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
|11 Apr 2019
