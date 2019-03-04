Log in
GATEWAY REAL ESTATE AG

(GTY)
Gateway Real Estate : intends to uplist into Prime Standard (regulated market) on Frankfurt Stock Exchange and to issue new shares

03/04/2019 | 02:05am EST
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Real Estate
Gateway Real Estate AG intends to uplist into Prime Standard (regulated market) on Frankfurt Stock Exchange and to issue new shares

04-March-2019 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Ad-hoc-release according to Article 17 MAR

Gateway Real Estate AG intends to uplist into Prime Standard (regulated market) on Frankfurt Stock Exchange and to issue new shares

Frankfurt, March 4, 2019. Gateway Real Estate AG (WKN: A0JJTG / ISIN: DE000A0JJTG7), one of the leading property development groups focused on the German real estate market, decided today to pursue the listing of its shares on the "Prime Standard" of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the first half of 2019. In connection with this uplisting, newly issued shares in the form of a capital increase of around 10% of the existing share capital together with existing shares from the holdings of the current majority shareholder are planned to be offered to investors by way of a private placement. A final decision on this private placement and its size has not been made yet.


Contact
Tobias Meibom
Gateway Real Estate AG
The Squaire No. 13, Am Flughafen
60549 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
info@gateway-re.de
http://www.gateway-re.de


Important notice
This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (the "United States"). This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration requirements under the Securities Act. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

04-March-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gateway Real Estate AG
THE SQUAIRE - Zugang N°13
60549 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 788 088 00 -0
Fax: +49 (0) 69 788 088 00 - 99
E-mail: info@gateway-re.de
Internet: www.gateway-re.de
ISIN: DE000A0JJTG7
WKN: A0JJTG
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

783071  04-March-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=783071&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Norbert Ketterer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Heppner Chief Operating Officer
Holger Lueth Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Kunze Member-Supervisory Board
Ferdinand von Rom Member-Supervisory Board
