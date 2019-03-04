Gateway Real Estate : intends to uplist into Prime Standard (regulated market) on Frankfurt Stock Exchange and to issue new shares

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Real Estate

Gateway Real Estate AG intends to uplist into Prime Standard (regulated market) on Frankfurt Stock Exchange and to issue new shares



04-March-2019 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Frankfurt, March 4, 2019. Gateway Real Estate AG (WKN: A0JJTG / ISIN: DE000A0JJTG7), one of the leading property development groups focused on the German real estate market, decided today to pursue the listing of its shares on the "Prime Standard" of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the first half of 2019. In connection with this uplisting, newly issued shares in the form of a capital increase of around 10% of the existing share capital together with existing shares from the holdings of the current majority shareholder are planned to be offered to investors by way of a private placement. A final decision on this private placement and its size has not been made yet.





