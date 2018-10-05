DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Real Estate

Gateway Real Estate AG: Gateway Real Estate AG plans measures to finance further growth and intends to increase its free float



05-Oct-2018 / 07:01 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN



AD-HOC RELEASE



Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation)



Frankfurt, October 5, 2018. Gateway Real Estate AG (WKN: A0JJTG / ISIN: DE000A0JJTG7) (the "Company") plans, subject to market conditions, to issue new shares of up to 10 percent of the current share capital to finance future growth projects and to strengthen its balance sheet. Such placement could be combined with the sale of existing shares by the majority shareholder in order to further increase liquidity and the free float in the Company's shares. The Company generally aims at reaching a free float of 25 percent over a short-term period. Such increased free float could be the basis for seeking to uplist the Company's shares to the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange if possible during the first quarter of 2019. No final decisions have been taken yet.





Contact

Jan-Hauke Jendrny

Head of Investor Relations and Strategy

Phone: +49 160 790 15 71

E-Mail: jan-hauke.jendrny@gateway-re.de





