Gateway Real Estate AG: Gateway Real Estate AG plans measures to finance further growth and intends to increase its free float

05.10.2018 / 07:05

Gateway Real Estate AG plans measures to finance further growth and intends to increase its free float Plan to issue new shares of up to 10 percent of share capital

Free float increase of up to 25 percent targeted

Intention to pay dividends of EUR 0.24 per share for fiscal year 2019 (payable in 2020) Frankfurt, October 5, 2018. Gateway Real Estate AG (WKN: A0JJTG / ISIN: DE000A0JJTG7) intends to take the next step in its corporate development. Depending on the market conditions, the company plans to issue new shares of up to 10 percent of the share capital. The purposes are to finance future growth projects and to strengthen its balance sheet. The placement could be combined with the sale of existing shares to further increase liquidity and generally targeting a free float of 25 percent in the company's shares over a short-term period. Such increased free float is the basis for seeking to uplist the company's shares to the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange if possible during the first quarter of 2019. No final decisions have been taken yet.



Gateway Real Estate is a listed real estate platform for commercial and residential development with a standing asset portfolio focusing on German A and B cities as well as on growth centres. In addition, Gateway Real Estate is also investing into development joint venture partnerships.



Andreas Segal, CEO of Gateway Real Estate, said: "We are pleased to have created an interesting and promising business model that meets the needs of the underlying operating markets and thus forms the basis for a sustainable and growth-oriented capital market product."



The current development pipeline of Gateway Group comprises in total EUR 3.4bn development sales volume of which approx. EUR 2.3bn are attributable to the company. The pipeline, based on square meters, consists of around 65 percent residential and around 35 percent commercial developments.



The diversification of the business model offers clear advantages: As a supplier to the industry, Gateway Real Estate is increasing its flexibility and de-risking the business model by combining the development of commercial and residential real estate assets with an own standing asset portfolio. The company aims to lever changing market dynamics to create shareholder value over economic cycles. CEO Andreas Segal: "The demand for living space and investment interest in modern office space is enormous and Gateway can supply the required and demanded products."



Gateway Real Estate AG's share capital, before the potential issue of new shares, will consist of 169,785,491 shares after the registration of the contribution in kind, which was resolved by the Annual General Meeting on 22 August 2018.



Gateway Real Estate intends to pay EUR 0.24 in dividends per share for fiscal year 2019. Holger Lüth, CFO of Gateway Real Estate, said: "The business model enables us to create significant free cash-flows. This will position us to pay attractive dividends to our shareholders."



Please find our new corporate presentation with more details on our corporate website: www.gateway-re.de





Contact

Jan-Hauke Jendrny

Head of Investor Relations and Strategy

Phone: +49 160 790 15 71

E-Mail: jan-hauke.jendrny@gateway-re.de



About Gateway Real Estate

Gateway Real Estate AG (WKN: A0JJTG / ISIN: DE000A0JJTG7) is a stock listed real estate company. The business model consists of property development in the commercial and residential sectors as well as managing its own standing asset portfolio. Focus is on A and B cities as well as growth centres in Germany. With its standing asset portfolio, its 100% subsidiary Development Partner AG and sizeable joint venture partnerships, Gateway Real Estate offers an attractive business profile on the listed German market. Gateway Real Estate's development projects portfolio consists of 40 projects with an expected development sales volume of approx. EUR 3.4bn and around 763,000 sqm.



