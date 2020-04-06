Gateway Real Estate AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

Log in
04/06/2020 | 01:20pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.04.2020 / 19:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Marcellino
Last name(s): Graf von und zu Hoensbroech

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Gateway Real Estate AG

b) LEI
529900419S8ZX9H95G64 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JJTG7

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.00 EUR 18200000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.00 EUR 1820000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-04-01; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


06.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gateway Real Estate AG
THE SQUAIRE - Zugang N°15
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.gateway-re.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

59007  06.04.2020 


© EQS 2020
