Gateway Real Estate AG: Sven Annutsch takes over as Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance



14.08.2019 / 15:15

Frankfurt am Main, August 14, 2019. Gateway Real Estate AG, one of Germany's leading listed developers of commercial and residential real estate, announced today that Sven Annutsch (48) is responsible for Investor Relations and Corporate Finance at Gateway Real Estate AG (WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7) since August 1, 2019.



Mr. Annutsch has many years of experience in Investor Relations and Corporate Finance. The graduate in business administration and trained banker previously worked for various investment banks and real estate companies in Germany and abroad. In his most recent position, he was responsible for both divisions at TLG IMMOBILIEN AG. After accompanying the initial public offering of the company, Mr. Annutsch built up the Investor Relations department for the company and successfully positioned TLG IMMOBILIEN with German and international investors and analysts on the capital market. In addition, he managed two successful bond placements, various bank financings and several capital increases. Mr. Annutsch has a strong expertise in capital markets and financing, several years of leadership experience in investor relations and corporate finance and at the same time profound knowledge in the real estate industry.



Tobias Meibom, Chief Financial Officer of Gateway Real Estate AG: "I am very pleased to have Mr. Sven Annutsch join Gateway Real Estate. We are convinced that he will successfully develop the Investor Relations and Corporate Finance areas which are very important for our Group."



About Gateway Real Estate

Gateway Real Estate AG is a leading listed developer of commercial and residential real estate in Germany (WKN: A0JJTG / ISIN: DE000A0JJJTG7). The company has a broadly diversified portfolio, excellent market access and a well-filled project pipeline. In this way, the company achieves sustainable and profitable growth. The Group is currently developing real estate properties with an estimated gross development volume (GDV) of approximately five billion euros.

Further information: https://gateway-re.de/en/



Contact

Sven Annutsch

The Squaire No. 13, Am Flughafen

60549 Frankfurt am Main

T +49 (0) 69 78808800 0

F +49 (0) 69?78?80?88?00-99

E-Mail: sven.annutsch@gateway-re.de

