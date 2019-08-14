Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Gateway Real Estate AG    GTY   DE000A0JJTG7

GATEWAY REAL ESTATE AG

(GTY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gateway Real Estate AG: Sven Annutsch takes over as Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 09:20am EDT

DGAP-News: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Real Estate
Gateway Real Estate AG: Sven Annutsch takes over as Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance

14.08.2019 / 15:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

Gateway Real Estate AG: Sven Annutsch takes over as Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance

Frankfurt am Main, August 14, 2019. Gateway Real Estate AG, one of Germany's leading listed developers of commercial and residential real estate, announced today that Sven Annutsch (48) is responsible for Investor Relations and Corporate Finance at Gateway Real Estate AG (WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7) since August 1, 2019.

Mr. Annutsch has many years of experience in Investor Relations and Corporate Finance. The graduate in business administration and trained banker previously worked for various investment banks and real estate companies in Germany and abroad. In his most recent position, he was responsible for both divisions at TLG IMMOBILIEN AG. After accompanying the initial public offering of the company, Mr. Annutsch built up the Investor Relations department for the company and successfully positioned TLG IMMOBILIEN with German and international investors and analysts on the capital market. In addition, he managed two successful bond placements, various bank financings and several capital increases. Mr. Annutsch has a strong expertise in capital markets and financing, several years of leadership experience in investor relations and corporate finance and at the same time profound knowledge in the real estate industry.

Tobias Meibom, Chief Financial Officer of Gateway Real Estate AG: "I am very pleased to have Mr. Sven Annutsch join Gateway Real Estate. We are convinced that he will successfully develop the Investor Relations and Corporate Finance areas which are very important for our Group."

About Gateway Real Estate
Gateway Real Estate AG is a leading listed developer of commercial and residential real estate in Germany (WKN: A0JJTG / ISIN: DE000A0JJJTG7). The company has a broadly diversified portfolio, excellent market access and a well-filled project pipeline. In this way, the company achieves sustainable and profitable growth. The Group is currently developing real estate properties with an estimated gross development volume (GDV) of approximately five billion euros.
Further information: https://gateway-re.de/en/

Contact
Sven Annutsch
The Squaire No. 13, Am Flughafen
60549 Frankfurt am Main
T +49 (0) 69 78808800 0
F +49 (0) 69?78?80?88?00-99
E-Mail: sven.annutsch@gateway-re.de


14.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gateway Real Estate AG
THE SQUAIRE - Zugang N°13
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 788 088 00 -0
Fax: +49 (0) 69 788 088 00 - 99
E-mail: info@gateway-re.de
Internet: www.gateway-re.de
ISIN: DE000A0JJTG7
WKN: A0JJTG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 857747

 
End of News DGAP News Service

857747  14.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=857747&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GATEWAY REAL ESTATE AG
09:20aGATEWAY REAL ESTATE AG : Sven Annutsch takes over as Head of Investor Relations ..
EQ
05/14GATEWAY REAL ESTATE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by p..
EQ
04/30GATEWAY REAL ESTATE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by p..
EQ
04/29GATEWAY REAL ESTATE AG : Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5..
EQ
04/17GATEWAY REAL ESTATE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by p..
EQ
04/17GATEWAY REAL ESTATE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
04/15GATEWAY REAL ESTATE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by p..
EQ
04/15GATEWAY REAL ESTATE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
04/15GATEWAY REAL ESTATE : develops new IBM technology campus near Stuttgart via subs..
EQ
2018GATEWAY REAL ESTATE AG : Gateway Real Estate AG considers capital increase and u..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 6,15x
Capitalization 740 M
Chart GATEWAY REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
Gateway Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GATEWAY REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,10  €
Last Close Price 4,00  €
Spread / Highest target 2,50%
Spread / Average Target 2,50%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Norbert Ketterer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Heppner Chief Operating Officer
Holger Lueth Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Kunze Member-Supervisory Board
Ferdinand von Rom Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GATEWAY REAL ESTATE AG0.00%828
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.52%39 995
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-8.77%34 139
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-23.47%30 283
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-0.33%26 543
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO LTD17.09%25 607
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group