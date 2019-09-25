Log in
Gateway Real Estate AG    GTY   DE000A0JJTG7

GATEWAY REAL ESTATE AG

(GTY)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gateway Real Estate : acquires three office development projects in Berlin with a volume of more than 450 million euros, thereby increasing the office development volume in the capital to more than 800 million euros

09/25/2019 | 06:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Contract/Real Estate
Gateway Real Estate AG acquires three office development projects in Berlin with a volume of more than 450 million euros, thereby increasing the office development volume in the capital to more than 800 million euros

25.09.2019 / 12:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Gateway Real Estate AG acquires three office development projects in Berlin with a volume of more than 450 million euros, thereby increasing the office development volume in the capital to more than 800 million euros

  • Purchase agreements concluded for development properties in Berlin-Friedrichshain and Berlin-Prenzlauer Berg
  • Demolition of existing buildings and new development of three modern office properties with a total project development volume of more than 450 million euros
  • Start of construction planned for 2020
  • Increase in office development volume in Berlin to over 800 million euros

Frankfurt/Berlin, September 25, 2019. Gateway Real Estate AG (WKN: A0JJTG / ISIN: DE000A0JJTG7), one of the leading developers in the German real estate market, has acquired three commercial properties in Berlin and is planning to develop in each a new office building with a total project development volume of over 450 million euros each.

"The conclusion of the purchase agreements marks a further step on our growth path. I am glad we were able to acquire these properties. With their central locations, they offer great potential, which we will develop with our development concept. From as early as next year, highly modern and attractive office work environments will be created here," says Manfred Hillenbrand, CEO of Gateway Real Estate, about the plans and continues: "In the coming months we will continue to expand our presence in the dynamic Berlin office market and thus further strengthen our project development pipeline."

About Gateway Real Estate
Gateway Real Estate AG is a leading listed developer of commercial and residential real estate in Germany (WKN: A0JJTG / ISIN: DE000A0JJJTG7). The company has a broadly diversified portfolio, excellent market access and a well-filled project pipeline. In this way, the company achieves sustainable and profitable growth. The Group is currently developing real estate with an estimated gross development volume (GDV) of around EUR 5 billion.
Further information: www.gateway-re.de

Press Contact | Gateway Real Estate AG
Sven Annutsch
Gateway Real Estate AG
The Squaire No. 13, At the airport
60549 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
T +49 (0) 69 78808800 0
F +49 (0) 69?78?80?88?00-99
E-mail: sven.annutsch@gateway-re.de
www.gateway-re.de


25.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gateway Real Estate AG
THE SQUAIRE - Zugang N°13
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 788 088 00 -0
Fax: +49 (0) 69 788 088 00 - 99
E-mail: info@gateway-re.de
Internet: www.gateway-re.de
ISIN: DE000A0JJTG7
WKN: A0JJTG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 879571

 
End of News DGAP News Service

879571  25.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=879571&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
