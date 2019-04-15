Log in
Gateway Real Estate : develops new IBM technology campus near Stuttgart via subsidiary Development Partner AG

04/15/2019 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
Gateway Real Estate AG develops new IBM technology campus near Stuttgart via subsidiary Development Partner AG

15.04.2019 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

Gateway Real Estate AG develops new IBM technology campus near Stuttgart via subsidiary Development Partner AG

  • Rental area of approx. 42,000 square metres for 3,500 employees
  • Long-term lease agreement concluded with IBM
  • Completion planned for 2021
  • Gross development volume of the Group increases to approx. EUR 4.0 bn.

Frankfurt/Düsseldorf April 15, 2019. Gateway Real Estate AG (WKN: A0JJTG / ISIN: DE000A0JJTJ7), one of the leading developers in the German real estate market, has secured another lighthouse project through its subsidiary Development Partner. Development Partner AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Gateway Real Estate AG, will realise the new IBM technology campus on a site measuring around 69,000 square metres. In Ehningen, the two locations Böblingen and Ehningen of the IBM group are merged. After completion, scheduled for 2021, some 3,500 employees will work there on a rentable area of around 42,000 square meters.

"We are proud that we were able to secure this extremely attractive property and win a leading global company as an anchor tenant. Even before the ground-breaking ceremony, a long-term lease agreement was concluded with IBM", says Ralf Niggemann, CEO of Development Partner AG and adds: "The plans of the renowned architecture firm kadawittfeldarchitektur from Aachen meet the highest standards for a modern office environment and are also exemplary in terms of sustainability. "

About Gateway Real Estate
Gateway Real Estate AG is a leading listed developer of commercial and residential real estate in Germany (WKN: A0JJTG / ISIN: DE000A0JJJTG7). The company has a broadly diversified portfolio, excellent market access and a well-filled project pipeline. In this way, the company achieves sustainable and profitable growth. The Group is currently developing 42 projects with an estimated gross development volume (GDV) of approximately 4 billion euros.
Further information: www.gateway-re.de

Development Partner AG
Since 2001, Development Partner has been successfully developing inner-city commercial buildings in prime locations in the popular German shopping cities throughout Germany and has been one of the leading developers in this category for many years. In the office real estate segment, the company is focusing on the sustainable good locations in the top seven regions of Germany. Development Partner successfully develops high-quality and sought-after properties for the German investor market.
Further information: www.developmentpartner.de

Press Contact | Gateway Real Estate AG
Tobias Meibom
Gateway Real Estate AG
The Squaire No. 13, At the airport
60549 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
info@gateway-re.de
www.gateway-re.de

Press contact | Development Partner AG
Ralf Bedtges
Development Partner AG
Kaistraße 2
40221 Düsseldorf
+49 (0)211 9123 368
info@developmentpartner.de
www.developmentpartner.de


15.04.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gateway Real Estate AG
THE SQUAIRE - Zugang N°13
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 788 088 00 -0
Fax: +49 (0) 69 788 088 00 - 99
E-mail: info@gateway-re.de
Internet: www.gateway-re.de
ISIN: DE000A0JJTG7
WKN: A0JJTG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 799669

 
End of News DGAP News Service

799669  15.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=799669&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
