Gateway Real Estate : sells portfolio of existing properties

0
08/19/2019 | 09:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Disposal
Gateway Real Estate AG sells portfolio of existing properties

19.08.2019 / 15:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Gateway Real Estate AG sells portfolio of existing properties

- Sale of 21 commercial properties from the existing portfolio

- Purchase price of EUR 242 million

- Sales proceeds accelerate implementation of new corporate strategy

 

Frankfurt, August 19, 2019 - Gateway Real Estate AG (WKN: A0JJTG / ISIN: DE000A0JJJTG7), one of the leading developers in the German real estate market, has sold a portfolio of 21 commercial and retail properties. The buyer of the portfolio is a special fund of German pension funds. The purchase price amounts to EUR 242 million. All properties are located in good inner-city locations in Germany.

"The sale of this portfolio of existing properties is part of our strategic focus on the project development of office properties and inner-city commercial buildings. The proceeds from the sale will enable us to continue this growth in a targeted manner," said Manfred Hillenbrand, CEO of Gateway Real Estate, explaining the transaction.

Gateway Real Estate AG concentrates on the top 7 locations in Germany and currently has a project development volume of around EUR 5 billion.


About Gateway Real Estate
Gateway Real Estate AG is a leading listed developer of commercial and residential real estate in Germany (WKN: A0JJTG / ISIN: DE000A0JJJTG7). The company has a broadly diversified portfolio, excellent market access and a well-filled project pipeline. In this way, the company achieves sustainable and profitable growth. The Group is currently developing real estate with an estimated gross development volume (GDV) of around EUR 5 billion.
Further information: www.gateway-re.de/en/



Press Contact | Gateway Real Estate AG
Sven Annutsch
Gateway Real Estate AG
The Squaire No. 13, At the airport
60549 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
T +49 (0) 69 78808800 0
F +49 (0) 69?78?80?88?00-99
E-mail: sven.annutsch@gateway-re.de
www.gateway-re.de/en/


19.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gateway Real Estate AG
THE SQUAIRE - Zugang N°13
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 788 088 00 -0
Fax: +49 (0) 69 788 088 00 - 99
E-mail: info@gateway-re.de
Internet: www.gateway-re.de
ISIN: DE000A0JJTG7
WKN: A0JJTG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 859619

 
End of News DGAP News Service

859619  19.08.2019 



© EQS 2019
