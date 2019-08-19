Gateway Real Estate : sells portfolio of existing properties

DGAP-News: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Disposal

Gateway Real Estate AG sells portfolio of existing properties



19.08.2019 / 15:33

Corporate News

- Sale of 21 commercial properties from the existing portfolio

- Purchase price of EUR 242 million

- Sales proceeds accelerate implementation of new corporate strategy

Frankfurt, August 19, 2019 - Gateway Real Estate AG (WKN: A0JJTG / ISIN: DE000A0JJJTG7), one of the leading developers in the German real estate market, has sold a portfolio of 21 commercial and retail properties. The buyer of the portfolio is a special fund of German pension funds. The purchase price amounts to EUR 242 million. All properties are located in good inner-city locations in Germany.

"The sale of this portfolio of existing properties is part of our strategic focus on the project development of office properties and inner-city commercial buildings. The proceeds from the sale will enable us to continue this growth in a targeted manner," said Manfred Hillenbrand, CEO of Gateway Real Estate, explaining the transaction.

Gateway Real Estate AG concentrates on the top 7 locations in Germany and currently has a project development volume of around EUR 5 billion.



About Gateway Real Estate

Gateway Real Estate AG is a leading listed developer of commercial and residential real estate in Germany (WKN: A0JJTG / ISIN: DE000A0JJJTG7). The company has a broadly diversified portfolio, excellent market access and a well-filled project pipeline. In this way, the company achieves sustainable and profitable growth. The Group is currently developing real estate with an estimated gross development volume (GDV) of around EUR 5 billion.

Further information: www.gateway-re.de/en/





