Gattaca : 3 ways a Managed Service Programme can help with IR35 compliance

3 ways a Managed Service Programme can help with IR35 compliance

If you're not familiar with the term MSP or Managed Service Programme, essentially it involves outsourcing the management of part or all of your off-payroll workforce. Partnering with an MSP provider can offer a raft of benefits to your business and address a number of typical challenges involved in managing a contingent workforce, including solving the headache of the forthcoming IR35 reforms in April 2020.

Watch our video below or read on to find out how.

A Managed Service Programme wraps dedicated governance, account management and technology, around your process for using off-payroll workers which can improve your ability to find, engage, on-board, pay and report on contingent workers, including PAYE, Umbrella and Limited Company contractors.

When it comes to achieving compliance around IR35, a good MSP provides 3 crucial benefits:

Firstly; it gives you a central database of your contingent workers. Many companies without a Managed Service Programme struggle to know which contingent workers they have on their books, how much they are costing and how compliant they are. An MSP eliminates this, giving you easy access to and visibility of your flexible workforce.

Secondly, an MSP ensures you have an auditable and consistent process. One of the key factors in mitigating the risks of IR35 non-compliance is being able to demonstrate you've followed a compliant process and applied reasonable care to your IR35 determinations. An MSP uses technology and account governance to ensure you apply a consistent and auditable process to engage off-payroll workers.

Finally, an MSP gives you an extra set of eyes. Your Managed Service Programme partner is also in the chain of liability, so it is in their interest to monitor the compliance of your processes and protect you from risk.

Interested in finding out more?

