GATTACA PLC (MTEC)
Gattaca : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

09/19/2018 | 08:14am CEST

Gattaca plc (the 'Company')

Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

Gattaca plc, the specialist Engineering and Technology recruitment solutions business, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Freeguard as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors with effect from 1st October 2018.

Kevin brings a wealth of skills and experience from his most recent role at Verifone Systems Inc, where he was Managing Director of UK and Ireland from 2014 to 2018. Prior to this, he worked with De La Rue plc where he was Managing Director for their Solutions Division.

Patrick Shanley, Chairman, commented: 'After an extensive search process, we are extremely pleased that Kevin is joining us as CEO. Kevin is an experienced international executive who has successfully led businesses across a number of sectors in his career, including Technology, Manufacturing, Financial Services and Outsourcing. He has a strong track record of business transformation, a proven ability to drive change and deliver value creation.'

Kevin Freeguard, said: 'I am delighted to be joining Gattaca at this time. The sourcing of talent is a critical and growing focus for all businesses. Gattaca's expertise in providing complete talent solutions both in the UK and internationally positions it well for the future. I am looking forward to developing the business further with the Board and the rest of the Gattaca team.'

There are no further disclosures required to be made in respect of the appointments under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

For further information please contact:

Gattaca plc

+44 (0) 1489 898989

Patrick Shanley, Chairman / Salar Farzad, Chief Financial Officer

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

+44 (0) 20 7638 9571

Louise Mason-Rutherford / Nick Hayns / Sam Stibbs

Numis Securities Limited

+44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Michael Meade / Kevin Cruickshank / Tom Ballard

Disclaimer

Gattaca plc published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 06:12:21 UTC
