GATTACA PLC    MTEC   GB00B1FMDQ43

GATTACA PLC

(MTEC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/06 04:26:51 am
114.5 GBp   -2.97%
04:10aGATTACA : Directorate Change - Resignation of COO
04:10aGATTACA : Preliminary Results for year ended 31 July 2019
08/08GATTACA : Change of Adviser
Gattaca : Directorate Change - Resignation of COO

11/06/2019 | 04:10am EST

Released : 06 Nov 2019

RNS Number : 3791S
Gattaca PLC
06 November 2019

6 November 2019

Gattaca plc

Directorate Change - Resignation of COO

After 26 years of service, Keith Lewis has decided to stand down from the Board of Directors of Gattaca plc and will leave the Group with immediate effect.

As part of the Improvement Plan, the Group does not intend to replace the role of Chief Operating Officer.

For further information please contact:

Gattaca plc

+44 (0) 1489 898989

Kevin Freeguard, Chief Executive Officer

Salar Farzad, Chief Financial Officer

Liberum Capital Limited (Nomad and Broker)

+44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Bidhi Bhoma

Robert Morton

Euan Brown

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

+44 (0) 20 7638 9571

Nick Hayns

Louise Mason-Rutherford

Lucy Eyles

Claire Dansie


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Disclaimer

Gattaca plc published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 09:09:15 UTC
