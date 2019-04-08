Log in
GATTACA PLC

Gattaca : Ricardo partners with Geely on development of advanced hybrid transmission

04/08/2019 | 10:28am EDT

Long-standing Gattaca Solutions client Ricardo is partnering with one of China's leading car manufacturers, Geely, to help deliver a new transmission specifically designed for range-extended plug-in hybrids.

This development builds on Ricardo's strong brand reputation for the design, development, and production of advanced transmissions.

Geely Auto Group is a name that commands international respect for its focus on new energy vehicles. To support its future product requirements, Geely has selected Ricardo to assist with the development - right through to production implementation - of a new advanced transmission for range-extended plug-in hybrid vehicles. Key requirements for the transmission are high efficiency and competitive cost for high volume A and B-segment products.

The approach taken is highly collaborative and flexible, with joint, co-located teams comprised of both Geely and Ricardo engineers, based both in the UK and in China. Not only does this support good internal communications and optimal decision-making processes, it will also help in meeting challenging time-to-market targets. In addition to the core engineering team, support will also be available from Ricardo's technical centres in other locations including the Czech Republic. Ricardo's involvement will encompass the mechanical design, control and calibration of the new transmission.

The collaboration with Geely builds on Ricardo's strong track record in assisting a wide range of customers in the development of advanced transmission technologies, and successfully bringing them to production.

Ricardo Asia president Gary Tan, said:

'Ricardo is pleased to have been selected by Geely for this important, new transmission programme. Geely is one of China's most respected manufacturers for new energy vehicles, and it is a company that shares the Ricardo ethos of excellence in technology, engineering and innovation. We look forward to working in partnership to deliver this impressive range-extended plug-in hybrid transmission to market in Geely's future products.'

To find out more about Gattaca Solutions and the services we offer, please click here.

Disclaimer

Gattaca plc published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 14:27:07 UTC
