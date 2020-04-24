GATX Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

CHICAGO, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per common share, payable June 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on June 15, 2020. This quarterly dividend is unchanged from the prior quarter.



GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for over 121 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.gatx.com.

