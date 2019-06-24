Héricourt, 24th June 2019
GAUSSIN: granting of an exclusive, renewable licence for the FMP fleet management program to the Qatar Railways Company
GAUSSIN Manugistique (EURONEXT GROWTH FR0010342329) has announced the signing of an
exclusive 2-year, renewable licence with the Qatar Railways Company (QRC) concerning the FMP fleet management program. The contract includes a confidential initial entry fee for an exclusivity to cover the Qatar territory.
The signing of an exclusive 2-year, renewable licence with the
Qatar Railways Company (QRC)
Qatar Rail
Qatar Rail is the Qatari State company that is overseeing the construction, operation and maintenance of Qatar's several billion-dollar,ultra-modern, integrated railway network, whose first line (the Red Line) has already gone into service.
Qatar Rail is also in charge of projects for the smart city of Lusail and the Long Distance Railway that link up with the regional rail network.
Gaussin will be accompanying its granting of this licence to Qatar Rail by carrying out traffic flow simulation and vehicle fleet supervision studies for first and last-kilometre for electric self-driving transport. The main focus will be on applications in semi-private environments like :
-
the Lusail Smart City project
-
the 2022 FIFA World Cup
-
the transport between the metro stations and the stadiums
-
the University of Doha.
APM 75T 100% électrique 100% autonome
https://youtu.be/oNu0zMyWMec
e-AB « electric-Autonomous Bus » 100% électrique 100% autonome
https://youtu.be/oYxqCwi34yk
ATM 38T 100% électrique 100% autonome
https://youtu.be/ipPkAgytZCo
Upcoming appointments
Financial income from licenses received in the first half of 2019: June 26 (after the stock market)
General Assembly on June 28, 2019
