Héricourt, 24th June 2019

GAUSSIN: granting of an exclusive, renewable licence for the FMP fleet management program to the Qatar Railways Company

GAUSSIN Manugistique (EURONEXT GROWTH FR0010342329) has announced the signing of an

exclusive 2-year, renewable licence with the Qatar Railways Company (QRC) concerning the FMP fleet management program. The contract includes a confidential initial entry fee for an exclusivity to cover the Qatar territory.

Qatar Rail

Qatar Rail is the Qatari State company that is overseeing the construction, operation and maintenance of Qatar's several billion-dollar,ultra-modern, integrated railway network, whose first line (the Red Line) has already gone into service.

Qatar Rail is also in charge of projects for the smart city of Lusail and the Long Distance Railway that link up with the regional rail network.

Gaussin will be accompanying its granting of this licence to Qatar Rail by carrying out traffic flow simulation and vehicle fleet supervision studies for first and last-kilometre for electric self-driving transport. The main focus will be on applications in semi-private environments like :