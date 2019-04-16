Héricourt, 16 April 2019 GAUSSIN has announced that it has entered exclusive negotiations with the shareholders of METALLIANCE with a view to buying a majority block of shares that would take its holding to 95.74% of the capital GAUSSIN Manugistique (EURONEXT GROWTH FR0010342329) has announced that it has entered exclusive negotiations with the directors of METALLIANCE with a view to buying the 51.42% majority block of the company's capital that they hold. GAUSSIN has already held a 44.32% stake in METALLIANCE since 2008 and this transaction would take its holding to 95.74% of the capital. METALLIANCE, turnover €27.45m in 2018, up 13.57% Created in 1923 and listed on Euronext Access since 2008, METALLIANCE (www.metalliance- tsi.com)is a leader in logistics equipment for tunnel construction, as well as in the rail and road construction sector, with a substantial international distribution network. The company also has strong R&D and product engineering departments and expertise in mechanically welded construction and assembly. METALLIANCE's turnover in 2017 was €24.17m with a gross operating profit of almost €1.9m. Its available cash stood at €4.8m at the end of December 2017. In 2018, turnover was up 13.57% to €27.45m (the annual results will be published on 23 April 2018 after trading closes). METALLIANCE employs almost 120 people and exports account for a significant part of its business. With 7 recognised brands and over 700 vehicles in use around the world, METALLIANCE offers innovative custom solutions in Europe, Russia, the United States and the Middle East through its network of 10 distributors. The company is in particular the inventor of the Rubber-Tyred Train (TSP) and the Multi-Service Vehicle (VMS) used in tunnel construction and renovation. For example, METALLIANCE equipment has been used in work on the London, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sao Paulo, Cairo and Sydney underground networks and is currently being used to construct the future Greater Paris metro, with the Full Elec rubber-tyred train in particular. METALLIANCE's current management team will remain at the helm for at least the next four years in order to continue its development.

Rubber-tyred trains made by Metalliance Change of size for the GAUSSIN Group: turnover of approx. €50m in 2020* After this acquisition, the METALLIANCE figures would be consolidated in the GAUSSIN Group figures. The new group will have a turnover of around €50m in 2020 and almost 200 talented employees, with a global strategy of distributing its products in 5 areas: ports, airports, logistics, underground works and people mobility, now to be joined by public works equipment (underground works, road construction, track laying and quarry work), with a strong body of expertise in batteries, hydrogen and the AGV autonomous vehicle. The financing of this acquisition is already guaranteed. The amount of the transaction and the terms of payment are confidential. Strong synergies with GAUSSIN The alliance between GAUSSIN and METALLIANCE, once it comes into effect, is expected to produce strong synergies on the mobile equipment markets and around electric battery technologies and autonomous vehicles, reinforcing the group's international presence and optimising the industrial capacities of both firms. GAUSSIN and METALLIANCE are very complementary in terms of their knowhow and design and construction means. Multi-service vehicle built by METALLIANCE For GAUSSIN, this acquisition will strengthen its growth strategy by adding iconic longstanding profitable brands and enabling it to complete its range of vehicles for logistics and industrial sites (ATM®), ports (APM 75T LMP®, AGV PERFORMANCE®, AIV REVOLUTION®), airports (Autonomous Airport Transporter, Airport Refueller Transporter) and passenger transportation (FULL ELEC driverless bus) with a range of equipment for large infrastructure construction. Over recent months GAUSSIN has formed strategic partnerships with major global players in order to accelerate its market penetration: Siemens Postal, Parcel & Airport Logistics in the airport field, Bolloré Ports and ST Engineering in ports and Bluebus for mobility.

GAUSSIN's AGV PERFORMANCE® Full Elec This transaction will only be completed after consulting the staff representative bodies of both companies, and once it has received the usual legal, regulatory and financial approvals. Subject to these points, it is expected to be finalised by the end of the first half of 2019. Upcoming events Dubai Airport Show from 29 April to 1 May 2019 (Stand 5450) Publication of the financial statements: 30 April 2019 Presentation of the new AIV REVOLUTION® equipped with the ADV® "AUTONOMOUS DRIVING VASCO" system at Dover Terminal: 15 May 2019 Vavtech Paris from 16 to 18 May 2019 TOC Europe Rotterdam from 18 to 20 June 2019 About Gaussin GAUSSIN MANUGISTIQUE® is an engineering company that designs, assembles and sells innovative products and services in the transport and logistics field. Its know-how encompasses cargo and passenger transport, autonomous technologies allowing for self-driving solutions such as Automotive Guided Vehicles, and the integration all types of batteries, electric and hydrogen fuel cells in particular. With more than 50,000 vehicles worldwide, GAUSSIN Manugistique enjoys a strong reputation in four fast-expanding markets: port terminals, airports, logistics and people mobility. The group has formed strategic partnerships with major global players in order to accelerate its market penetration: Siemens Postal, Parcel & Airport Logistics in the airport field, Bolloré Ports and ST Engineering in ports and Bluebus for people mobility. GAUSSIN MANUGISTIQUE® has been listed on Euronext Growth in Paris since 2010. More information on www.gaussin.com. About METALLIANCE METALLIANCE specialises in the design and construction of industrial and mobile equipment. It designs and builds equipment for the construction of infrastructure in the transport sector (road, rail, underground rail) and the energy sector (oil and gas, gas, steam, etc.). More information onwww.metalliance-tsi.com.

*This document may containforward-looking information. Such forward-looking information refers to future prospects, developments and strategies of Gaussin Manugistique and is based on an analysis of expected future results and estimates of amounts that are not yet determinable to date. Forward-looking information naturally contains elements of risk and uncertainty relative to events and therefore dependent on circumstances which may or may not occur in the future. Gaussin Manugistique draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking information provides no guarantee concerning its future performance or financial situation, financial results or trends in the sector in which Gaussin Manugistique operates, and which may significantly differ from those proposed or suggested in the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. Furthermore, even though the financial position of Gaussin Manugistique, its performance and trends in the sector in which Gaussin Manugistique operates comply with the forward-looking information contained in this presentation, such performance or trends may not be a reliable indication of the company's future performance or prospects. Gaussin Manugistique is not committed to updating or confirming analysts' expectations or estimates or to publicly correcting any information or event in order to reflect an event or circumstance eventually occurring following this presentation.