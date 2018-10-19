Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Gaz PAO    GAZA   RU0009034268

GAZ PAO (GAZA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Gaz : U.S. extends deadline for investors to divest holdings in Russia's Gaz

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 08:18pm CEST

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Friday it was extending a deadline for investors to divest certain operations, debt and equity of sanctioned Russian company Gaz Group until Dec. 12.

The U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions in April against billionaire Oleg Deripaska and eight companies in which he is a large shareholder, including automaker Gaz, citing "malign activities" by Russia.

The deadline for investors to divest holdings in Gaz had been Oct. 23.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said on Friday he had met with U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr to discuss U.S. sanctions on Gaz Group.

Kozak said the Russian government was exploring different options for Gaz to get around the sanctions.

"We are assessing different options, including with the participation of the government and other potential buyers," he said in a statement, without providing further details.

A spokeswoman for Gaz declined to comment.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt, Darya Korsunskaya and Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Susan Fenton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZ PAO --End-of-day quote.
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC 1.45% 2.1 End-of-day quote.-61.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GAZ PAO
08:18pGAZ : U.S. extends deadline for investors to divest holdings in Russia's Gaz
RE
06/05U.S. extends deadline for divesting from sanctioned Russian firm En+
RE
05/25OLEG DERIPASKA : Sanctioned tycoon Deripaska resigns as director of his firm Rus..
RE
05/25Russia's VTB holds 9.6 percent in En+ after AnAn margin call - bank executive
RE
05/23OLEG DERIPASKA : Cnbc
RE
05/22U.S. extends deadline for sanctions on Russian van maker GAZ
RE
05/14PORSCHE : Supervisory Board Appointment Delayed by U.S. Sanctions Concerns
DJ
05/14Moscow may provide some support for Deripaska's Rusal, GAZ
RE
05/14OLEG DERIPASKA : Moscow may provide some support for Deripaska's Rusal, GAZ
RE
04/13GAZ : Volkswagen CEO concerned Russia-U.S. sanctions row could hit partner GAZ
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 5 261 M
EBIT 2017 447 M
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,02x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 114 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Siegfried Wolf Chairman
Klaus Peter Paul Koob Independent Director
Valery Pavlinovich Shantsev Independent Director
Manfred Eibeck Director
Maxim Valeryevich Nagaytsev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZ PAO114
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-15.73%46 340
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-26.39%28 336
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-6.06%24 453
FERRARI9.70%21 588
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%17 877
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.