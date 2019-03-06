Log in
GAZ PAO

GAZ PAO

(GAZA)
Gaz : U.S. sanctions prevent VW from buying stake in Russia's GAZ - RIA

0
03/06/2019 | 11:23am EST
89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Volkswagen cannot buy a stake in Russian automaker GAZ because the company is under U.S. sanctions and talks on a deal have been suspended, RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the head of VW's Russian operations.

Sanctioned businessman Oleg Deripaska has been seeking to divest his stake in GAZ as part of a potential deal with the United States to lift its sanctions on the company and VW was viewed as a possible buyer.

Washington dropped sanctions on Deripaska's core empire - aluminium giant Rusal and its parent En+ - in December after he reduced his stake in the businesses.

"At the moment this (a deal to buy a share in GAZ) is not possible for us because of sanctions ... Talks are suspended," RIA quoted Marcus Osegowitsch, Volkswagen's Russia head, as saying.

Sources told Reuters in December 2017 that Volkswagen was in talks to buy a stake in GAZ.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Goodman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZ PAO End-of-day quote.
VOLKSWAGEN -1.32% 152.18 Delayed Quote.11.01%
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 5 261 M
EBIT 2017 447 M
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,03x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 143 M
Chart GAZ PAO
Duration : Period :
Gaz PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Siegfried Wolf Chairman
Klaus Peter Paul Koob Independent Director
Valery Pavlinovich Shantsev Independent Director
Manfred Eibeck Director
Maxim Valeryevich Nagaytsev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZ PAO143
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION5.44%48 957
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-4.66%30 454
FERRARI33.38%24 577
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES2.00%22 649
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%20 388
