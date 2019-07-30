Log in
Gazit Globe Announces Date for Q2 2019 Results Conference Call

07/30/2019 | 10:12am EDT

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gazit-Globe Ltd. (TASE: GZT) (the “Company” or “Gazit”), a leading global real estate company focused on the ownership, management and development of retail and mixed use properties in major urban markets, invites you to participate at 10:00 am US EST/ 5:00 pm Israel Time on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in a live conference call with senior management to discuss the Company’s results of the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Gazit Globe’s financial statements and MD&A for the quarter will be released prior to the call, and will be available on the Company's website at: www.gazitglobe.com in the "Investor Relations" section.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing: 

United States 1 888 668 9141

Canada 1 866 485 2399

United Kingdom   0 800 917 5108

Brazil (Landline only)   0 800 764 6063

International / Israel +972 3 9180610

A presentation and replay of the call will be available on the company’s website, in the "Investor Relations" section.

Webcast link: http://veidan-stream.com/gazitglobeq2-2019.html

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe is a leading global real estate company focused on the ownership, management and development of retail and mixed-use properties in North America, Israel, Brazil, northern, central and Eastern Europe, located in urban growth markets. Gazit Globe is listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: GZT) and is included in the TA-35 index in Israel. As of March 31, 2019, Gazit Globe owns and operates 103 properties, with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.5 million square meters and a total value of approximately NIS 40 billion. In addition, as of May 22, 2019 the Company owns approximately 9.9% of First Capital Realty Inc.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Investors Contact: IR@gazitgroup.com, Media Contact: PR@gazitgroup.com

Gazit-Globe Headquarters, Tel-Aviv, Israel, Tel: +972 3 6948000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
