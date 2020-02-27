Log in
Gazit Globe Announces Date for Q4 and 2019 Annual Results Conference Call

02/27/2020 | 05:07am EST

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gazit Globe (TASE: GZT), a leading global real estate company focused on the ownership, management and development of income-producing properties located in densely populated urban areas, invites you to participate at 11:00 am US EST/ 5:00 pm Israel Time on Thursday, March 26, 2020 in a live conference call with senior management to discuss the Company’s results of the fourth quarter and 2019 year end.

Gazit Globe’s reports for the quarter will be released prior to the call, and will be available on the Company's website at: www.gazitglobe.com in the "Investor Relations" section.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing: 

United States 1 888 407 2553

Canada 1 866 485 2399

United Kingdom   0 800 917 5108

Brazil (Landline only)   0 800 764 6063

International / Israel +972 3 9180650

A presentation and replay of the call will be available on the company’s website, in the "Investor Relations" section.

Webcast link: http://veidan-stream.com/gazitglobeq4-2019.html

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe is a leading global real estate company focused on the ownership, management and development of income-producing properties located in densely populated urban areas in North America, Brazil, Israel, Northern, Central and Eastern Europe. Gazit Globe is listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: GZT) and is included in the TA-35 index in Israel. As of September 30, 2019, Gazit Globe owns and operates 101 properties, with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.4 million square meters and a total value of approximately NIS 37 billion.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Investors Contact: IR@gazitgroup.com, Media Contact: PR@gazitgroup.com

Gazit Globe Headquarters, Tel-Aviv, Israel, Tel: +972 3 6948000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
