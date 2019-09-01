FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Gazit Globe Enters into An Agreement to Sell 6% of Atrium's Shares to Phoenix Insurance as part of the transaction to Acquire All Remaining Minority Shareholder Interests in Atrium

Phoenix will acquire from Gazit Globe 6% of Atrium's Shares at Same Price as it and Menora-Mivtachim Will Acquire Those Shares for a total consideration of approximately 75

million Euros (approximately NIS 293 million)

Prospective Transaction will Transform Atrium into a Private Subsidiary of Gazit Globe; Atrium Will No Longer Be Publicly Traded

Closing of Transaction is Subject to Approval by Super Majority of Atrium's Minority Shareholders and by Court of Jersey

TEL-AVIV, ISRAEL; September 01, 2019 - Gazit Globe (TASE: GZT), a leading global real estate company focused on the ownership, management and development of mixed use properties in urban markets, announced today it entered into an agreement to Sell 6% of Atrium's Shares to Phoenix Insurance Company ltd. and Phoenix Excellence Pension and Provident Funds ltd. at same price as it will acquire those shares as part of the transaction to acquire all remaining minority shareholder interests in Atrium for a total consideration of approximately 75 million Euros (approximately NIS 293 million).

This transaction is in continuance to Gazit's announcement from July 23rd where it announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the issued shares it does not currently own of its subsidiary Atrium European Real Estate Limited representing approximately 150 million shares or 40% of Atrium's outstanding share capital at a price of 3.75 Euros per share and which equates to gross consideration of 565 million Euros (approximately NIS 2.2 billion). In parallel, Gazit has entered in July into an agreement pursuant to which, upon closing, the Company will sell to Menora Mivtachim up to approximately 12% of Atrium's outstanding shares at the same price at which the Company is acquiring those shares, for a total consideration of approximately 150 million Euros (approximately NIS 600 million).

As reported in July, before the transaction is completed, Atrium intends to distribute to all of its shareholders (including Gazit) a special dividend of 0.60 Euros per share, after which the offer price for the transaction will be adjusted to 3.15 Euros per share, which equates to gross consideration of approximately 475 million Euros (approximately NIS 1.9 billion).

The transaction is expected to close in January 2020 and is Subject to Approval by Super majority of Atrium's minority shareholders and by Court of Jersey.

Chaim Katzman, Gazit's founder and CEO, commented: "We're happy to announce today the joining of Phoenix to the strategic transaction of taking Atrium private. Phoenix is joining Menora Mivtachim and both are expected to hold together approximately 18% of Atrium's outstanding shares. We're happy to see two leading Israeli institutional investors join as partners in one of our most significant investments."

1