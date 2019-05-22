Gazit Globe : Reports Its Results for the First Quarter of 2019 0 05/22/2019 | 07:38am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Gazit Globe Reports Its Results for the First Quarter of 2019 Continuous Improvement in the Operational and Financial Parameters Increase of 8.5% in the proportionate NOI in the quarter compared with same quarter in 2018;

Same property NOI growth in the quarter of 2.7% (excluding Russia), growth of 2.3% including Russia compared with same quarter in 2018;

Increase of 30.4% in the FFO per share excluding Regency and of 4.6% in FFO per share in the quarter compared with same quarter in 2018;

Increase of 26.7% in the operating cash flow (expanded solo) in the quarter compared with same quarter in 2018 to approx. NIS 0.57 per share;

Post FCR transaction, the Company's share of privately held assets is increased to approx. 50% of its asset value, and net debt to total assets (expanded solo) decreased to 45.6%. TEL-AVIV, ISRAEL; May 22, 2019 - Gazit Globe (TASE: GZT), a leading global real estate company focused on the ownership, management and development of retail and mixed use properties in urban markets, announced today its financial results for the first quarter of 2019 ended March 31, 2019. Proportionate NOI (excluding Regency and First Capital) in the quarter increased 8.5% compared to the same quarter in 2018. NIS millions 305 331 Q1 2018 Q1 2019 FFO in the quarter increased 26.6% (excluding Regency). Economic FFO* increased 1.8% compared to the same quarter in 2018 offset mainly by the sale of Regency Shares. FFO per share in the quarter increased 30.4% (excluding Regency). Economic FFO* per share increased 4.6% compared to the same quarter in 2018. offset mainly by the sale of Regency Shares. NIS millions 171 168 NIS 0.87 0.91 33 0.17 w/o 135 171 w/o 0.70 0.91 REG REG Q1/2018 Q1/2019 Q1/2018 Q1/2019 FFO w/o REG FFO from REG )*( Economic FFO is presented based on management approach and EPRA, and includes Gazit's proportionate share of FFO from its Regency's shares which were fully disposed in 2018 and FFO from its FCR's shares which most of it disposed subsequent to the reporting date. 1 Same Property NOI growth of 2.7% (excluding Russia) compared to same period in 2018. 10.9% 5.2% 2.7% 1.4% 1.1% -0.3% Canada - Nordics - CEE - Brazil Israel The First Citycon Atrium* Group * Capital Occupancy remained high and stable at 96.2%. The decrease is mainly due to redevelopment projects and re- tenanting activity which most were mostly completed and occupied after the reporting date. 96.6% 96.2% 31/12/2018 31/03/2019 Same Property NOI in Central and Eastern Europe including Russia grew 0.2% and 2.3% on the Group Level.

On April 16, 2019, the Company completed the transaction to sell most of its stake in First Capital Realty (FCR), for approximately CAD $1.2 billion (approximately NIS 3.2 billion). Post transaction, the Company holds 21.6 million shares of FCR, approximately 9.9% of the outstanding shares. The transaction is a part of the ongoing strategy to divest of mature public investments, increase the Company's share of privately held investments and reduce leverage. As of March 31, 2019 the Company's share of privately held investments is approx. 50% of its assets value and net debt to total assets (expanded solo) is 45.6%.

Net Debt to Total Assets (LTV) (Expanded Solo) Net Debt to Total Assets (LTV) (Consolidated). 53.9% 45.6% 31/12/201831/03/2019 Shareholder's Equity in the period decreased by approx. NIS 761 million (US$ 210 million) primarily due to the sale of FCR shares subsequent to the reporting date, the devaluation of the currencies against the NIS, offset by FFO and gains from hedging and financial derivatives positions. NIS millions 9,301 8,540 31/12/201831/3/2019 55.3%52.9% 31/12/201831/03/2019 Shareholder's Equity per Share in the period decreased by NIS 3.4 per share primarily due to the sale of FCR shares subsequent to the reporting date, the devaluation of the currencies against the NIS, offset by FFO and gain from hedging and financial derivatives positions. NIS 49.0 45.6 31/12/201831/3/2019 2  The operating cash flow (expanded solo) increased by 26.7%: Q1/2019 Q1/2018 Change % Cash flow from operating activities excluding the special dividend from Atrium (NIS million) 108 87 24.1% Cash flow from operating activities per share excluding the special dividend from Atrium (NIS) 0.57 0.45 26.7% The net fair value loss of investment property and investment property under development in the quarter was NIS 83 million (US$ 23 million). The loss is primarily due to devaluations in Northern Europe. Chaim Katzman, Founder and CEO Commented: "We had a very good quarter. Our operational results continue to improve, the cash flow continues to grow and increase in quality, leverage is lower, and our financing expenses are going down. The good results are mainly the result of the activities of our wholly owned subsidiaries in Israel, Brazil and the USA, which have delivered excellent growth rates and continue to create value, and are significant growth engines for the Group. No less important is the growth in the quality of our properties. The strategic plan focusing in location in growing urban areas is continuing, both through the acquisition of irreplaceable assets and as a result of the sale of non-core properties. During the quarter and up until publication date we acquired two unique properties in Boston, increased our holdings in a property in Sao Paolo, and announced the sale of two properties and land in secondary cities in Poland for EUR 328 million. An additional activity has been the expansion and densification of existing properties, mainly in Israel and the USA. We will be investing in Israel in the coming years about one billion shekels in major building expansions and additions to our properties in Rishon Lezion and Kfar Saba, and expanding the Savyon center, while in the US we are in the planning stages of building a mixed use commercial and residential tower in Miami. About a month ago we completed the sale of most of our holdings in FCR. Completion of the sale represents a significant milestone in carrying out the strategy of disposing of the holdings in the mature public companies, lowering the leverage level and increasing the private real estate component, while concentrating on major properties in key cities. We are determined to continue implementing our strategy with most of our efforts being focused on North America, where we have skilled management with together dozens of years' experience and in-depth acquaintance with all the players in the local real estate market; and continuing to expand our portfolio in Israel, while preserving the right level of leverage and high liquidity." 3 Highlights - Private Subsidiaries NOI for the private subsidiaries in the quarter increased by 35.5% and totaled NIS 103 million (US$ 28 million) compared to NIS 76 million (US$ 21 million) in the same quarter last year. Average Monthly Base Same Same Same NOI (NIS million) Rent Per Sqm Property Property Property Sales Visitors Occupancy NOI (YoY) Q1/2019 Q1/2018 Change % 31.3.2019 31.3.2018 Change % Growth (1) Growth (1) Brazil 96.2% 10.9% ₪ 48 ₪ 28 71.4% BRL 67.0 BRL 58.0 15.5% 7.4% 10.8% Israel 98.4% 1.10% ₪ 42 ₪ 39 7.7% ₪ 108.3 ₪ 105.7 2.5% 1.0% 4.0% US 91.3% (2) NA ₪ 9 ₪ 5 80.0% NA NA NA NA NA Germany NA NA ₪ 4 ₪ 4 0.0% NA NA NA NA NA Total 103 76 35.5% Same Propery Sales and visitors growth in Israel is calculated in a period between January to April 2019 comared to same period in 2018 due to the Passover timing which in 2019 took place in April while in 2018 Passover was in March. Occupancy level in US excludes the asset Brickell in Miami which is vacant on development plan and Ceasar's Bay in Brooklyn, NY which was 73.6% occupied and after the reporting date most of its vacant spaces were leased. Acquisition and Disposals Investments in acquisition of real-estate in the Company and its wholly owned subsidiaries in the quarter and through publication of this report totaled NIS 634 million (US$ 175 million): Avg. Cost (local Household Acquisition currency, Cost Population 3 Income in 3 Asset Location Use Date million) (million ILS) miles (5km) miles (5km) Newbury 341 Boston Commercial & Office January 2019 $51 191 543,000 $ 115K Internacional - 10.1% Sao Paulo Retail February 2019 BRL 155 149 584,367 BRL 48.5K Marketplace Boston Commercial & Office April 2019 $82 294 389,000 $106K Total 634 Development and Redevelopment As of March 31, 2019 the Group has ongoing projects in a total investment of approximately NIS 1.4 billion (Company's share) (US$ 385 million): The Company has two ongoing projects in Tel Aviv and Rishon Lezion, Israel, with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of 15,465 square meters which are expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2019 and are expected to increase the Company's NOI by approximately NIS 22 million annually. 4 In addition, the Company has four developments and expansions projects in planning stages for a total investment of approximately NIS 960-900 million (Company's share) (US$ 265-250) which will increase the Company's NOI by approximately NIS 81-88 million annually (US$ 22-24) (Company's share). Cost to Expected Gross Complete Investment Expected Annual Leasable (100%, at Annual NOI, Gazit's Area (GLA, Gazit's NIS 31/3/2019 NOI (NIS Share (NIS Project Location Sqm) Use Share Completion million (NIS million) million) million) To be completed in 2019 G Kochav Hazafon Tel Aviv, Israel 2,200 Retail 100% Q4/2019 13 101 7 7 G Fashion Rishon Lezion, Israel 13,265 Retail 100% Q4/2019 63 107 15 15 Total Project to be completed in 2019 15,465 208 22 22 Development Pipeline in Planning Stages Water Factory - Decathlon store and head quarters Kfar Saba, Israel 13,611 Commercial 25.5% Q1/2021 164-174 13 12-14 3-3.5 (Construction started) & Office G Kfar Saba - expansion of the retail and office Commercial tower (zoning has been submitted for the office Kfar Saba, Israel 40,000 51% 510-550 - 39-42 20-22 & Office tower) Savyon- expansion of retail and office (zoning has Commercial been submitted and construction expected to start Savyon, Israel 4,500 100% Q1/2021 47-52 - 6.5-7.5 6.5-7.5 & Office by the end of 2019) G City - Office tower (zoning has been submitted Commercial and objections date due at 14/5/2019 with 3rd side Rishon Lezion, Israel 60,000 100% 615-645 - 52-55 52-55 & Office objections) Brickell - Company is examining several scenarios Commercial, for usage of the 48 stories building rights for mixed Miami, FL, US 35,000 Office and 100% NA use of commercial and residential Residential Total Development Pipeline in Planning Stages 153,111 (Company's share 119,900 sqm) 109-119 81-88 In addition, the Company's European consolidated subsidiaries (Citycon and Atrium) have ongoing development and redevelopment projects of approximately 65,000 sqm (Company's share 34,000 sqm) with a total investment of NIS 1.1 billion (US$ 300 million) (Not including the cost to completion of the project Lippulaiva in Helsinki, Finland, which is negotiated with constructor companies) which as of March 31, 2019 NIS 955 million (US$ 263 million) has been invested. Financials Adjusted net income* in the quarter totaled NIS 102 million (US$ 28 million).



Net Income attributable to shareholders in the quarter totaled NIS 42 million (US$ 12 million), or NIS 0.22 per diluted share (US$ 0.06 per share), compared to a loss of NIS 486 million (US$ 134 million), or NIS 2.51 per diluted share (US$ 0.69 per share) in the same quarter in 2018. The increase in net income attributable to shareholders in the quarter is due to a gain from derivatives in the quarter compared to a loss from derivatives in the same quarter in 2018. Net Income adjusted for gain from financial derivatives, loss from the sale of FCR shares subsequent to the reporting date (net of tax), fair value changes from investment property, and CPI linkage.

As of March 31, 2019, the Group had liquidity and unused revolving credit facilities in the aggregate amount of NIS 8.6 billion (US$ 2.4 billion), of which NIS 5.0 billion (US$ 1.4 billion) was at the Company level and its wholly owned subsidiaries which includes cash and cash equivalent (including the proceeds from the sale of FCR shares after the quarter) in the amount of NIS 3.4 billion. In addition, proceeds from the sale of FCR shares in the amount of approximately CAD 166 million (NIS 440 million) shall be payed to the Company no later than April 16, 2020. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Gazit-Globe Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2019 11:37:09 UTC 0 Latest news on GAZIT GLOBE LTD 07:38a GAZIT GLOBE : Reports Its Results for the First Quarter of 2019 PU 04/30 Gazit Globe Announces Date for Q1 2019 Results Conference Call GL 04/28 GAZIT GLOBE : Horizons acquires Marketplace Center PU 04/17 GAZIT GLOBE : Announces Sale of Common Shares of First Capital Realty Inc AQ 04/11 GAZIT GLOBE : Announces Sale of Common Shares of First Capital Realty Inc. AQ