GAZIT GLOBE LTD

(GZT)
05/22 07:51:01 am
2951 ILa   +1.76%
Gazit Globe : Reports Its Results for the First Quarter of 2019

05/22/2019 | 07:38am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Gazit Globe Reports Its Results for the First Quarter of 2019

Continuous Improvement in the Operational and Financial Parameters

  • Increase of 8.5% in the proportionate NOI in the quarter compared with same quarter in 2018;
  • Same property NOI growth in the quarter of 2.7% (excluding Russia), growth of 2.3% including Russia compared with same quarter in 2018;
  • Increase of 30.4% in the FFO per share excluding Regency and of 4.6% in FFO per share in the quarter compared with same quarter in 2018;
  • Increase of 26.7% in the operating cash flow (expanded solo) in the quarter compared with same quarter in 2018 to approx. NIS 0.57 per share;
  • Post FCR transaction, the Company's share of privately held assets is increased to approx. 50% of its asset value, and net debt to total assets (expanded solo) decreased to 45.6%.

TEL-AVIV, ISRAEL; May 22, 2019 - Gazit Globe (TASE: GZT), a leading global real estate company focused on the ownership, management and development of retail and mixed use properties in urban markets, announced today its financial results for the first quarter of 2019 ended March 31, 2019.

Proportionate NOI (excluding Regency and First Capital) in the quarter increased 8.5% compared to the same quarter in 2018.

NIS millions

305

331

Q1 2018

Q1 2019

FFO in the quarter increased 26.6% (excluding Regency). Economic FFO* increased 1.8% compared to the same quarter in 2018 offset mainly by the sale of Regency Shares.

FFO per share in the quarter increased 30.4% (excluding Regency). Economic FFO* per share increased 4.6% compared to the same quarter in 2018. offset mainly by the sale of Regency Shares.

NIS millions

171

168

NIS

0.87

0.91

33

0.17

w/o

135

171

w/o

0.70

0.91

REG

REG

Q1/2018

Q1/2019

Q1/2018

Q1/2019

FFO w/o REG

FFO from REG

)*( Economic FFO is presented based on management approach and EPRA, and includes Gazit's proportionate share of FFO from its Regency's shares which were fully disposed in 2018 and FFO from its FCR's shares which most of it disposed subsequent to the reporting date.

1

Same Property NOI growth of 2.7% (excluding Russia) compared to same period in 2018.

10.9%

5.2%

2.7%

1.4%

1.1%

-0.3%

Canada - Nordics -

CEE -

Brazil

Israel

The

First Citycon

Atrium*

Group *

Capital

Occupancy remained high and stable at 96.2%. The decrease is mainly due to redevelopment projects and re- tenanting activity which most were mostly completed and occupied after the reporting date.

96.6% 96.2%

31/12/2018 31/03/2019

  • Same Property NOI in Central and Eastern Europe including Russia grew 0.2% and 2.3% on the Group Level.
    • On April 16, 2019, the Company completed the transaction to sell most of its stake in First Capital Realty (FCR), for approximately CAD $1.2 billion (approximately NIS 3.2 billion). Post transaction, the Company holds 21.6 million shares of FCR, approximately 9.9% of the outstanding shares. The transaction is a part of the ongoing strategy to divest of mature public investments, increase the Company's share of privately held investments and reduce leverage. As of March 31, 2019 the Company's share of privately held investments is approx. 50% of its assets value and net debt to total assets (expanded solo) is 45.6%.

Net Debt to Total Assets (LTV) (Expanded Solo)

Net Debt to Total Assets (LTV) (Consolidated).

53.9%

45.6%

31/12/201831/03/2019

Shareholder's Equity in the period decreased by approx. NIS 761 million (US$ 210 million) primarily due to the sale of FCR shares subsequent to the reporting date, the devaluation of the currencies against the NIS, offset by FFO and gains from hedging and financial derivatives positions.

NIS millions

9,301

8,540

31/12/201831/3/2019

55.3%52.9%

31/12/201831/03/2019

Shareholder's Equity per Share in the period decreased by NIS 3.4 per share primarily due to the sale of FCR shares subsequent to the reporting date, the devaluation of the currencies against the NIS, offset by FFO and gain from hedging and financial derivatives positions.

NIS

49.0

45.6

31/12/201831/3/2019

2

The operating cash flow (expanded solo) increased by 26.7%:

Q1/2019

Q1/2018 Change %

Cash flow from operating activities excluding the special dividend from Atrium (NIS million)

108

87

24.1%

Cash flow from operating activities per share excluding the special dividend from Atrium (NIS)

0.57

0.45

26.7%

  • The net fair value loss of investment property and investment property under development in the quarter was NIS 83 million (US$ 23 million). The loss is primarily due to devaluations in Northern Europe.

Chaim Katzman, Founder and CEO Commented: "We had a very good quarter. Our operational results continue to improve, the cash flow continues to grow and increase in quality, leverage is lower, and our financing expenses are going down. The good results are mainly the result of the activities of our wholly owned subsidiaries in Israel, Brazil and the USA, which have delivered excellent growth rates and continue to create value, and are significant growth engines for the Group.

No less important is the growth in the quality of our properties. The strategic plan focusing in location in growing urban areas is continuing, both through the acquisition of irreplaceable assets and as a result of the sale of non-core properties. During the quarter and up until publication date we acquired two unique properties in Boston, increased our holdings in a property in Sao Paolo, and announced the sale of two properties and land in secondary cities in Poland for EUR 328 million.

An additional activity has been the expansion and densification of existing properties, mainly in Israel and the USA. We will be investing in Israel in the coming years about one billion shekels in major building expansions and additions to our properties in Rishon Lezion and Kfar Saba, and expanding the Savyon center, while in the US we are in the planning stages of building a mixed use commercial and residential tower in Miami.

About a month ago we completed the sale of most of our holdings in FCR. Completion of the sale represents a significant milestone in carrying out the strategy of disposing of the holdings in the mature public companies, lowering the leverage level and increasing the private real estate component, while concentrating on major properties in key cities. We are determined to continue implementing our strategy with most of our efforts being focused on North America, where we have skilled management with together dozens of years' experience and in-depth acquaintance with all the players in the local real estate market; and continuing to expand our portfolio in Israel, while preserving the right level of leverage and high liquidity."

3

Highlights - Private Subsidiaries

  • NOI for the private subsidiaries in the quarter increased by 35.5% and totaled NIS 103 million (US$ 28 million) compared to NIS 76 million (US$ 21 million) in the same quarter last year.

Average Monthly Base

Same

Same

Same

NOI (NIS million)

Rent Per Sqm

Property

Property

Property

Sales

Visitors

Occupancy

NOI (YoY)

Q1/2019

Q1/2018

Change % 31.3.2019

31.3.2018

Change % Growth (1)

Growth (1)

Brazil

96.2%

10.9%

₪ 48

₪ 28

71.4%

BRL 67.0

BRL 58.0

15.5%

7.4%

10.8%

Israel

98.4%

1.10%

₪ 42

₪ 39

7.7%

₪ 108.3

₪ 105.7

2.5%

1.0%

4.0%

US

91.3% (2)

NA

₪ 9

₪ 5

80.0%

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

Germany

NA

NA

₪ 4

₪ 4

0.0%

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

Total

103

76

35.5%

  1. Same Propery Sales and visitors growth in Israel is calculated in a period between January to April 2019 comared to same period in 2018 due to the Passover timing which in 2019 took place in April while in 2018 Passover was in March.
  2. Occupancy level in US excludes the asset Brickell in Miami which is vacant on development plan and Ceasar's Bay in Brooklyn, NY which was 73.6% occupied and after the reporting date most of its vacant spaces were leased.

Acquisition and Disposals

  • Investments in acquisition of real-estate in the Company and its wholly owned subsidiaries in the quarter and through publication of this report totaled NIS 634 million (US$ 175 million):

Avg.

Cost (local

Household

Acquisition

currency,

Cost

Population 3

Income in 3

Asset

Location

Use

Date

million)

(million ILS)

miles (5km)

miles (5km)

Newbury 341

Boston

Commercial & Office

January 2019

$51

191

543,000

$ 115K

Internacional - 10.1%

Sao Paulo

Retail

February 2019

BRL 155

149

584,367

BRL 48.5K

Marketplace

Boston

Commercial & Office

April 2019

$82

294

389,000

$106K

Total

634

Development and Redevelopment

As of March 31, 2019 the Group has ongoing projects in a total investment of approximately NIS 1.4 billion (Company's share) (US$ 385 million):

  • The Company has two ongoing projects in Tel Aviv and Rishon Lezion, Israel, with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of 15,465 square meters which are expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2019 and are expected to increase the Company's NOI by approximately NIS 22 million annually.

4

In addition, the Company has four developments and expansions projects in planning stages for a total investment of approximately NIS 960-900 million (Company's share) (US$ 265-250) which will increase the Company's NOI

by approximately NIS 81-88 million annually (US$ 22-24) (Company's share).

Cost to

Expected

Gross

Complete

Investment

Expected

Annual

Leasable

(100%,

at

Annual

NOI, Gazit's

Area (GLA,

Gazit's

NIS

31/3/2019

NOI (NIS

Share (NIS

Project

Location

Sqm)

Use

Share

Completion

million

(NIS million)

million)

million)

To be completed in 2019

G Kochav Hazafon

Tel Aviv, Israel

2,200

Retail

100%

Q4/2019

13

101

7

7

G Fashion

Rishon Lezion, Israel

13,265

Retail

100%

Q4/2019

63

107

15

15

Total Project to be completed in 2019

15,465

208

22

22

Development Pipeline in Planning Stages

Water Factory - Decathlon store and head quarters

Kfar Saba, Israel

13,611

Commercial

25.5%

Q1/2021

164-174

13

12-14

3-3.5

(Construction started)

& Office

G Kfar Saba - expansion of the retail and office

Commercial

tower (zoning has been submitted for the office

Kfar Saba, Israel

40,000

51%

510-550

-

39-42

20-22

& Office

tower)

Savyon- expansion of retail and office (zoning has

Commercial

been submitted and construction expected to start

Savyon, Israel

4,500

100%

Q1/2021

47-52

-

6.5-7.5

6.5-7.5

& Office

by the end of 2019)

G City - Office tower (zoning has been submitted

Commercial

and objections date due at 14/5/2019 with 3rd side

Rishon Lezion, Israel

60,000

100%

615-645

-

52-55

52-55

& Office

objections)

Brickell - Company is examining several scenarios

Commercial,

for usage of the 48 stories building rights for mixed

Miami, FL, US

35,000

Office and

100%

NA

use of commercial and residential

Residential

Total Development Pipeline in Planning Stages

153,111

(Company's share 119,900 sqm)

109-119

81-88

  • In addition, the Company's European consolidated subsidiaries (Citycon and Atrium) have ongoing development and redevelopment projects of approximately 65,000 sqm (Company's share 34,000 sqm) with a total investment of NIS 1.1 billion (US$ 300 million) (Not including the cost to completion of the project Lippulaiva in Helsinki, Finland, which is negotiated with constructor companies) which as of March 31, 2019 NIS 955 million (US$ 263 million) has been invested.

Financials

  • Adjusted net income* in the quarter totaled NIS 102 million (US$ 28 million).

    • Net Income attributable to shareholders in the quarter totaled NIS 42 million (US$ 12 million), or NIS 0.22 per diluted share (US$ 0.06 per share), compared to a loss of NIS 486 million (US$ 134 million), or NIS 2.51 per diluted share (US$ 0.69 per share) in the same quarter in 2018. The increase in net income attributable to shareholders in the quarter is due to a gain from derivatives in the quarter compared to a loss from derivatives in the same quarter in 2018.
    • Net Income adjusted for gain from financial derivatives, loss from the sale of FCR shares subsequent to the reporting date (net of tax), fair value changes from investment property, and CPI linkage.
  • As of March 31, 2019, the Group had liquidity and unused revolving credit facilities in the aggregate amount of NIS 8.6 billion (US$ 2.4 billion), of which NIS 5.0 billion (US$ 1.4 billion) was at the Company level and its wholly owned subsidiaries which includes cash and cash equivalent (including the proceeds from the sale of FCR shares after the quarter) in the amount of NIS 3.4 billion. In addition, proceeds from the sale of FCR shares in the amount of approximately CAD 166 million (NIS 440 million) shall be payed to the Company no later than April 16, 2020.

5

