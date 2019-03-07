Log in
TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Gazit Globe Ltd    GZT   IL0001260111

GAZIT GLOBE LTD

(GZT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
News 
Official Publications

Gazit Globe Announces Date for Q4 2018 Results Conference Call

0
03/07/2019 | 12:06pm EST

TEL-AVIV, Israel, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gazit Globe (TASE: GZT), a leading global real estate company focused on the ownership, management and development of retail and mixed use properties in urban markets, invites you to participate at 10:00 am US EST/ 4:00 pm Israel Time on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in a live conference call with senior management to discuss the Company’s results of the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.

Gazit Globe’s financial statements and MD&A for the quarter will be released prior to the call, and will be available on the Company's website at: www.gazitglobe.com in the "Investor Relations" section and on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml as well as on the Canadian Securities Administrators’ website at www.sedar.com.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing: 

United States 1 888 281 1167

Canada 1 866 485 2399

United Kingdom 0 800 051 8913

Brazil (Landline only) 0 800 764 6063

International / Israel +972 3 9180685

A presentation and replay of the call will be available on the company’s website, in the "Investor Relations" section.

Webcast link: http://veidan-stream.com/gazitglobeq4-2018.html

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe is a leading global real estate company focused on the ownership, management and development of retail and mixed use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, northern, central and Eastern Europe, located in urban growth markets. Gazit Globe is listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: GZT) and is included in the TA-35 index. As of September 30, 2018, Gazit Globe owns and operates 101 properties, with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.5 million square meters and a total value of approximately NIS 38.6 billion. In addition, as of September 30, 2018, Gazit Globe owned 31.3% of First Capital Realty Inc.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Investors Contact: IR@gazitgroup.com, Media Contact: PR@gazitgroup.com

Gazit-Globe Headquarters, Tel-Aviv, Israel, Tel: +972 3 6948000

Logo small size.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (ILS)
Sales 2018 2 107 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 22 577 M
Yield 2018 5,16%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 13,3x
EV / Sales 2019 11,0x
Capitalization 5 510 M
Chart GAZIT GLOBE LTD
Duration : Period :
Gazit Globe Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAZIT GLOBE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 40,5  ILS
Spread / Average Target 37%
Managers
NameTitle
Chaim K. Katzman Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ehud Arnon Chairman
Adi Jemini Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yair Ernst Orgler External Director
Chaim Michael Ben-Dor Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAZIT GLOBE LTD13.08%1 527
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED17.19%48 055
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP10.99%43 857
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.8.40%40 547
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD18.83%31 474
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD10.50%29 949
